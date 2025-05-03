5 things you might have missed from the Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer

The new Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer just dropped, revealing a lot of new information about the game. Players were able to play the network test of the title a few months back, allowing them to get a feel of things. However, only a small section of the gameplay was made available there. Hence, players will be wondering about what awaits them when the title releases on May 30, 2025.

This article will explain everything that’s shown in the Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer, along with certain interesting things that you might have missed.

What’s new in the Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer

1) Eight Nightfarers are available at launch

The Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer gave us a glimpse of all eight Nightfarers and shed light on some of their abilities and playstyles.

The network test only had four playable Nightfarers: Wylder, Guardian, Duchess, and Recluse. The trailer has now revealed four new Nightfarers: Ironeye, the archer; Raider, the barbarian; Executor, the Katana-wielding samurai; and the Revenant, who might be able to use Spirit Ashes.

These characters will have specific missions you must complete in your session to help you learn more about their pasts.

2) Limveld evolves with environmental hazards

Limveld will have many changing biomes (Image via Bandai Namco)

The constantly changing biomes and environments of Elden Ring Nightreign have been teased as one of its major selling points. However, players were slightly disappointed after seeing only a few different biomes and weather effects during the network test. This overview trailer sheds light on some new ones, like erupting volcanic craters filled with lava, dark forests with scarlet rot, and more.

Moreover, the game will feature dynamic yet unpredictable events like magical arrows falling from the skies, balls of magic protecting enemies, and so on. The overview trailer showed meteor strikes creating a crater with a creature resembling the Fallingstar Beast in the middle. We also got to see the Frenzy-Flaming Tower that can inflict the deadly Frenzied status on players.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test announced: Date, timings, and more

3) The Roundtable Hold makes a return

The Roundtable Hold with the Small Jar Merchant makes a return (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Roundtable Hold is set to make a return in Elden Ring Nightreign. In the original game, it acted as a hub for various NPC characters. While these NPCs will not be present in Nightreign, this location will allow you and your party members to prepare for the battle ahead.

As such, you can equip your Relics here, which are unique items that can alter your playstyle by granting you various buffs and perks. The Roundatble Hold will also feature the Small Jar Merchant, who can sell you various relics, items, costumes, and more using a currency called Murks.

4) Equippable costumes

Costumes based on characters from Dark Souls will be present (Image via Bandai Namco)

The new Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer also teased various equippable costumes. Each character will have an assortment of costumes you can buy from the Small Jar Merchant. However, these costumes seem to be purely cosmetic and don’t include any buffs and perks that will affect your playstyle.

Many armor sets from the Dark Souls and Elden Ring games will appear as costumes for certain Nightfarers. For example, the trailer revealed fan-favorites like the Faraam Armor set (Dark Souls 2), Ringfinger Leonhard’s armor (Dark Souls 3), and Solaire of Astora’s armor (Dark Souls) as equippable costumes.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign trailer reveals new Duchess character

5) New bosses and Nightlords

Bosses from previous Dark Souls games will return in Nightreign (Image via Bandai Namco)

The trailer also showcased some of the new bosses and Nightlords that you will get to see on launch. While some of them are new, many are returning bosses from previous FromSoftware’s Soulslike games, like Duke’s Dear Freja (Dark Souls 2), Draconic Tree Sentinel and Royal Knight Loretta (Elden Ring), and more.

The main attraction seems to be the Nightlords, the final bosses that appear at the end of each run. The network test only had one of them playable — the three-headed Gladius, Beast of the Night.

The overview trailer teased a few other Nightlords, including a horned goat-sage that looks like Baphomet, a dragon with a horizontal jaw, a one-armed centaur wielding a massive sword, a revamped Godrick the Grafted, Astel Naturalborn of the Void, and an ancient dragon (might be Ancient Dragon Senessax). That said, the developers have confirmed the presence of eight Nightlords on launch.

For more on Elden Ring Nightreign and other similar games, check out these articles:

