FromSoftware fans underwhelmed at The Duskbloods being confirmed multiplayer

FromSoftware's The Duskbloods was announced at the Nintendo Direct 2025. This gaming showcase was highly anticipated due to additional information on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, aside from just mentioning the handheld console, the event showcased numerous games like Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and a brand-new FromSoftware title.

However, that initial excitement soon became divisive as a particular component of the game strayed away from previous entries, much to the dismay of some FromSoft fans.

During the Nintendo Direct that took place on March 2, 2025, among all the other announcements, the company also introduced The Duskbloods, a multiplayer title coming to the Switch 2. However, the response to its announcement was mixed.

While players still haven't seen what the studio can pull off in the genre with Nightreign, another title that's also multiplayer comes as a surprise. Some fans were underwhelmed by its new direction, as FromSoftware has practically perfected a type of the action-RPG genre with its single-player SoulsBorne titles, with their last proper game being Elden Ring.

"Multiplayer….that is super disappointing" - said Alexander Kowalski

"I really hope I don't have to play this multiplayer 😅😬" -ThatGaymerGuy commented

"'multiplayer game' brought my hype down by 60% instantly." - said MHM

"Yep, I definitely didn't miss much." - commented Zodiac Thunder

However, some players are still excited about the game due to its Bloodborne influence and the fact that FromSoftware still yields one of the strongest portfolios with their SoulsBorne titles.

"This is peak 🔥 FromSoftware doesn’t miss" - said SHARK 🦈

"my favorite part from the direct <3 thanks nintendo and fromsoftware" - commented Wonderment Edits

"Insane announcement! My jaw dropped to the floor!" - said Shaman

Exploring The Duskbloods, a new multiplayer Switch 2-exclusive from the developers behind the Elden Ring

A still from The Duskbloods (Image via Nintendo)

Considering Nightreign was already on its roadmap, players weren't expecting another FromSoftware title — The Duskbloods — directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. This a new multiplayer PvPvE Action RPG game is set to release only on the Nintendo Switch 2 for 2026 as of this writing. There isn't much information out about the game, aside from its influences that can be clearly seen from the announcement.

The showcase displayed a large map, which might hint at it being open-world. However, the major draw here is its heavy influence from Bloodborne. This might open up a big rabbit hole for fans considering Bloodborne's rocky history. While director Hidetaka Miyazaki is fond of the game, the prominent title hasn't seen any updates or follow-ups due to Sony holding the IP rights.

Thus, a good chunk of people are excited because The Duskbloods might finally serve as a spiritual successor to Bloodborne. However, that's also cause for a few people being underwhelmed with its multiplayer nature. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how the game and its dynamic with the FromSoft fanbase develop.

