Project 007 confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Project 007, IO Interactive's video game on the iconic James Bond franchise, has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement came as part of the Nintendo Direct - Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, 2025.

During the Nintendo Direct, IO Interactive began by mentioning that their flagship title, Hitman World of Assassination, would be launching on the upcoming Switch. They then quipped:

"Plus, we are excited to bring another familiar Agent to the platform."

Project 007 teased at Nintendo Direct - Nintendo Switch 2

There's not much to unpack in the short teaser we got of Project 007 during the April 2, 2025, Nintendo Direct, other than a confirmation of the game's arrival on the Switch 2. The clip showed a bullet being loaded before the iconic spiral design frame of James Bond and its soundtrack came up. You can catch the teaser at the 36.32 mark.

Regarding the game, IO Interactive's official webpage states:

"Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story."

We have seen plenty of James Bond video games over the years, with some becoming cult classics like GoldenEye 007. Nevertheless, it is no surprise that the community is eager to see what the heads behind Hitman World of Assassination have in store as they work with Agent 007.

Hollow Knight Silksong is coming (Image via Team Cherry)

Today's Nintendo Direct - Nintendo Switch 2 revealed plenty of information about the upcoming console, its features, and the variety of games that will be available on it. This includes popular titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. We also got a glimpse of the long-awaited Hollow Knight Silksong, along with a confirmation of its release year.

