  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki gives insights about multiplayer nature of The Duskbloods

FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki gives insights about multiplayer nature of The Duskbloods

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 06, 2025 13:58 GMT
The Duskbloods will be releasing in 2026 (Image via FromSoftware)
The Duskbloods will be releasing in 2026 (Image via FromSoftware)

The Duskbloods is set to be the next big title from FromSoftware and was announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025. This came as a huge surprise to the fans, as this will be the first Nintendo-exclusive title from FromSoftware. Another exciting revelation was that the game will be multiplayer and not single-player, unlike most of their previous titles.

Ad

This became a topic of discussion among fans. While some were displeased with this announcement, others appreciated FromSoftware for trying something new. On Nintendo's website, a Creator's Voice Blog was posted, where FromSoftware's president, Hidetaka Miyazaki, revealed a little about the game's multiplayer nature and other aspects.

Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals The Duskbloods' characters and setting

The Duskbloods will be a multiplayer title (Image via FromSoftware)
The Duskbloods will be a multiplayer title (Image via FromSoftware)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Miyazaki started by admitting that the game was initially planned for release for Nintendo Switch. However, Nintendo and FromSoftware soon decided to release it on Nintendo Switch 2, so FromSoftware had to consider Switch 2's improved hardware. Miyazaki stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"In terms of structure, we consider it a PvPvE (2) title. At its core, it’s an online multiplayer* focused game, with both player vs player and player vs enemy gameplay...I’ve always found the PvPvE structure very interesting. It allows for a broad range of game-design ideas, while also letting us leverage our experience of designing challenging enemy encounters."
Ad

While he was on the topic, Miyazaki assured fans that FromSoftware will still make single-player games. He also opened up about the game's setting and main character. Continuing further, he stated:

"The game’s protagonists, or characters controlled by the player, are known as “Bloodsworn.” The Bloodsworn are a group whose members have achieved super-human abilities through the power of special blood. As a general concept, they’re similar to vampires, but they are not portrayed as the horrifying monsters you might associate with traditional vampirism."
Ad

Also Read: Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals The Duskbloods was initially planned for Nintendo Switch 1: "It was being worked on by a small team"

For more news and guides on The Duskbloods, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी