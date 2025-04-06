FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki gives insights about multiplayer nature of The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods is set to be the next big title from FromSoftware and was announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025. This came as a huge surprise to the fans, as this will be the first Nintendo-exclusive title from FromSoftware. Another exciting revelation was that the game will be multiplayer and not single-player, unlike most of their previous titles.

Ad

This became a topic of discussion among fans. While some were displeased with this announcement, others appreciated FromSoftware for trying something new. On Nintendo's website, a Creator's Voice Blog was posted, where FromSoftware's president, Hidetaka Miyazaki, revealed a little about the game's multiplayer nature and other aspects.

Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals The Duskbloods' characters and setting

The Duskbloods will be a multiplayer title (Image via FromSoftware)

Miyazaki started by admitting that the game was initially planned for release for Nintendo Switch. However, Nintendo and FromSoftware soon decided to release it on Nintendo Switch 2, so FromSoftware had to consider Switch 2's improved hardware. Miyazaki stated:

Ad

Trending

"In terms of structure, we consider it a PvPvE (2) title. At its core, it’s an online multiplayer* focused game, with both player vs player and player vs enemy gameplay...I’ve always found the PvPvE structure very interesting. It allows for a broad range of game-design ideas, while also letting us leverage our experience of designing challenging enemy encounters."

Ad

While he was on the topic, Miyazaki assured fans that FromSoftware will still make single-player games. He also opened up about the game's setting and main character. Continuing further, he stated:

"The game’s protagonists, or characters controlled by the player, are known as “Bloodsworn.” The Bloodsworn are a group whose members have achieved super-human abilities through the power of special blood. As a general concept, they’re similar to vampires, but they are not portrayed as the horrifying monsters you might associate with traditional vampirism."

Ad

Also Read: Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals The Duskbloods was initially planned for Nintendo Switch 1: "It was being worked on by a small team"

For more news and guides on The Duskbloods, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.