FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki assures The Duskbloods won't mark a shift toward multiplayer-driven games

The Duskbloods was announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct which took place on April 02, 2025. Apart from a detailed look at the console's hardware, the event also hosted multiple exciting game announcements, including The Duskbloods from FromSoftware.

Since The Duskbloods will be a multiplayer title, fans of the developer were worried that the release of this game might put an end to single-player games from FromSoftware. Fortunately, president Hidetaka Miyazaki recently cleared the air, confirming that they will still be making singe-player titles.

Hidetaka Miyazaki confirms The Duskbloods won't start a ritual of multiplayer games

FromSoftware is renowned for creating some of the best single-player games — like the Dark Souls series, Elden Ring, and Sekiro — which birthed the Soulsborne sub-genre. That is why fans were surprised when The Duskbloods — releasing on the Nintendo Switch 2 as a platform exclusive — was revealed to be a multiplayer game.

The Duskbloods will be a Switch-exclusive title at launch (Image via FromSoftware)

Hidetaka Miyazaki was quick to address the issue though, assuring fans that they are not changing their style forever and will continue to make good single-player titles. Posted on Nintendo's official website is a Creator's Voice Blog where Hidetaka opened up a little about their stance regarding multiplayer.

"Please allow me to address one thing. As previously mentioned, this is an online multiplayer title at its core, but this doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward."

Moreover, Hidetaka Miyazaki pointed out that they have a Switch 2 edition of Elden Ring planned as well. He continued by mentioning that even though he is excited to try out the PvPvE model, (Player vs. Player Vs. Enemy) there will also be more exciting single-player games coming out soon.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Elden Ring was also announced, and we still intend to actively develop single player focused games such as this that embrace our more traditional style."

