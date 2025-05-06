Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to GeForce Now? Possibilities explored

Elden Ring Nightreign, the upcoming co-op-focused spin-off by FromSoftware, is already turning heads across the gaming scene. Cloud gaming fans — especially those using NVIDIA’s service — are asking the big question: Will Nightreign be playable on GeForce Now?

If you were hoping to jump into Nightreign’s boss-packed co-op chaos through GeForce Now, there’s currently no green light for that. And it’s not just the new spin-off that’s missing; even the original Elden Ring never made its way to NVIDIA’s cloud streaming platform.

Despite GeForce Now supporting a wide catalogue of big-name titles, FromSoftware’s world of the Tarnished continues to remain off-limits on the service.

Why Elden Ring Nightreign could skip GeForce Now

There’s no official word from Bandai Namco or FromSoftware about why Nightreign skipped GeForce Now, but there are a few explanations for this quiet absence.

First off, licensing. Publishers sometimes strike platform-specific deals or simply opt to withhold titles from cloud services to maintain tighter control over where and how their games are played. In Elden Ring’s case, this might be a long-standing strategy, especially since even the original game hasn’t touched the cloud on GeForce Now yet.

Then there’s the technical side. Getting a massive title like Nightreign, with its three-player co-op system and procedural world structure, to run smoothly on cloud servers isn’t a walk in the park. It takes a tight partnership between NVIDIA and the developers to make it happen, and it seems that hasn’t been on the cards for FromSoft so far.

Lastly, it could be a strategic play. The studio might prefer to push direct sales on platforms like Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store — all of which currently host Nightreign’s pre-orders.

Nightreign’s release and platforms — where can you play it?

FromSoftware is dropping Elden Ring Nightreign on May 30, 2025, and it’s confirmed for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A Network Test was held earlier this year on January 10, 2025, giving select players a taste of the early co-op build.

If you're already hyped, Nightreign is up for pre-order right now. You can grab the Standard Edition for $39.99 or get the Deluxe Edition at $54.99, which comes with extra in-game content like playable characters and bosses, a digital artbook, a soundtrack, and a gesture bonus.

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

