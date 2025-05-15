Elden Ring Nightreign: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Elden Ring Nightreign will be released on May 30, 2025 for all next-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it won't be available on older consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Taking a look at the game's system requirements for PC, it is safe to assume that the game will be playable on handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck as well as the Asus ROG Ally.
That said, mentioned below are the system requirements to run Nightreign on PC.
System requirements to run Elden Ring Nightreign on PC
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The game can be played at the minimum settings using 12GB RAM only. However, for the best possible experience, it is suggested to use 16GB RAM. As far as the graphics card is concerned, the Steam page states you will need at least a GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 580. However, for a better gameplay experience, the recommended requirements state a GTX 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 or above. The complete list of system requirements is mentioned below:
Minimum system requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Sound Card: Windows compatible audio device
Recommended system requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Sound Card: Windows compatible audio device
Also Read: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to GeForce Now? Possibilities explored
That's all you need to know about Elden Ring Nightreign's release date, compatible gaming platforms, and its minimum and recommended system requirements for PC.
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.