Elden Ring Nightreign, the upcoming co-op-focused spin-off by FromSoftware, is already making waves across all platforms. As expected, those particularly interested in the older consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One want to know if they can join in on a play. We know the game has been announced for PlayStation, Xbox console family, and PC. So, will Nightreign be available for last-gen consoles?

Ad

Yes, Nightreign was confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One and will be available in 2025. So, for those wondering if they will sit out or be left out in a co-op experience, they can check that off their list. Let's look more into it.

When is Elden Ring Nightreign hitting PS4 and Xbox One?

Ad

Trending

Nightreign is coming out on May 30, 2025, for PS4 and Xbox One, ensuring that last-gen console players can experience this cooperative game. Players committed to these systems will have no dilemma about leaving behind the current offerings of FromSoftware.

Nightreign will run on PS4 and Xbox One, and also support the newer systems.

Elden Ring Nightreign gameplay: What’s the deal?

At its core, Elden Ring Nightreign is about teamwork. The game’s world is a procedural version of Limgrave, now called Limveld, and you need to work together to survive against increasingly difficult challenges. The catch? The world shrinks each day after players defeat a minor boss, and the pressure builds up as the final boss approaches. It’s a unique spin on the usual action RPG, mixing a battle royale-style progression with Elden Ring’s signature combat.

Ad

For those who prefer to team up with friends, Nightreign is where the action is. Each day is a new opportunity for players to regroup and plan, while taking on new enemies and objectives.

Read on: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

Pre-Orders and Editions

If you are interested in this game, Nightreign can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam. You can preorder either of the two editions of Nightreign: the Standard Edition ($39.99) or the Deluxe Edition ($54.99). Both will provide a bonus in-game gesture; the Deluxe Edition will grant players playable characters and bosses, as well as a digital artbook and a mini soundtrack.

Ad

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.