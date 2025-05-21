Is Elden Ring Nightreign a DLC?

Elden Ring Nightreign is open for pre-purchase as of May 21, 2025. This unique spin-off of FromSoftware's Elden Ring mixes the game's core design with co-op and battle royale elements. The offering boasts new content such as bosses from Dark Souls games. Nightreign takes place in a timeline parallel to Elden Ring's. Thus, players might wonder if the former is a DLC for the latter.
No, Nightreign is not a downloadable expansion for Elden Ring. It is a standalone title and a spin-off of the latter.
Players don't need the base game to play Elden Ring Nightreign
DLC refers to additional content added to a game after its initial release. Shadow of the Erdtree, for example, is a DLC for Elden Ring. Nightreign is a separate experimental PvE game that mixes battle-royale, roguelite, and RPG elements. Players don't need to buy FromSoftware's Elden Ring to play Nightreign.
Aside from just technical requirements, you also don't need to play the former to enjoy the latter. This is because Nightreign isn't a linear game with a story. It is a session-based co-op game. The title's loot, enemies, and bosses are procedurally generated. So, you'll have a unique experience each time; thus, there is no connection to Elden Ring in terms of story.
But you can play the title to have an easier time in Nightreign. The co-op game will feature many bosses from Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Thus, you'll be more efficient in tackling the boss if you played the FromSoftware title it previously appeared in.
What is Elden Ring Nightreign's gameplay loop?
You can enjoy the game with maximum two friends (you can play solo, but the game is designed for co-op). Your goal is to survive three days and two nights to complete a run.
You'll prepare with your allies at the Roundtable Hold and then drop into a part of Limveld (alternate version of Limbgrave). The team will then explore a gradually shrinking map to ultimately level up their character, develop skills, and unlock dormant powers.
When the world transitions into nighttime, the circle of fire will contract and a boss will appear. Defeat it to start a new day. This gameplay loop will repeat till the second night. On the third day, you'll ultimately face a Nightlord, the final boss of the run. Defeat it to earn powerful relics that can be used for future sessions.
