Elden Ring Nightreign pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the most anticipated titles that is set to release globally on May 30, 2025. The game will be releasing for all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Moreover, Nightreign is out for pre-orders as well, and will be available in two different editions to choose from, the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition.

On that note, this article will detail how you can pre-order the game on various platforms. We have also detailed the price and the differences between the editions below.

How to pre-order Elden Ring Nightreign on various platforms

Elden Ring Nightreign is playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles (Image via FromSoftware)

The game can be pre-ordered from Steam for PC users, Xbox players can get it from the Xbox Game Store, while PS5 players must buy it via the PlayStation Store. This is how you can do it:

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses available for Elden Ring Nightreign

The Standard Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign is priced at $39.99 and will only offer the base game. However, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $54.99. The contents of the Deluxe Edition are mentioned below:

Base Game

Additional DLC - Available by Q4 2025

Additional playable characters and bosses

Digital Artbook & Mini Soundtrack

However, the pre-order bonus for the game remains the same for both editions:

Bonus Gesture - can be used in-game

Do note, though, that this gesture can be acquired later on in the game as well.

