Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Xbox Game Pass? Possibilities explored

Many fans might be wondering if Elden Ring Nightreign will land on Xbox Game Pass on May 30, 2025. With its shift to a roguelike format, fast-paced co-op runs, and eight unique Nightfarer characters, this new FromSoftware spin-off is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year. But will Game Pass players be able to dive in?

No, Elden Ring Nightreign will likely not be available on Xbox Game Pass. There has been no confirmation from FromSoftware or Bandai Namco, and with the release day right around the corner, that is a strong indication it won’t be part of the service.

No indications of Elden Ring Nightreign launching on Xbox Game Pass

FromSoftware is doing something very different with Elden Ring Nightreign. Unlike the base game, this focuses on co-op roguelike runs. You team up in groups of three and play as one of eight fixed characters called Nightfarers. Each has a unique playstyle and progression path. You don't build a custom character here — instead, you pick a Nightfarer and adapt based on the loot and upgrades you find during each run.

The gameplay takes place over three in-game days, where your team fights through different areas, grabs random gear, and faces off against tough bosses. It’s a fast-paced experience compared to the slower exploration style of the original Elden Ring. Based on the February Network Test, players who tried it liked the new direction. Still, despite the popularity, there has been no Xbox Game Pass listing or announcement.

Microsoft usually promotes Game Pass titles well before launch, especially if it's a high-profile game like this. That hasn’t happened here.

Editions, pricing, and pre-order extras

Elden Ring Nightreign is launching with two versions. The regular one goes for $39.99 and includes just the main game. If you’re looking for more, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $54.99. This gives you:

The full base game

Extra DLC that’s planned to drop by the end of 2025

Additional characters and bosses to try out

A digital artbook and a mini soundtrack

As for pre-order goodies, both editions have the same bonus: a special gesture you can use in-game. This item won't be exclusive forever, though — you can unlock it through normal gameplay later if you skip the pre-order.

