Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign as a newcomer to Souls-borne series?

Elden Ring: Nightreign is FromSoftware’s latest online multiplayer action RPG, combining the developer's signature Soulslike combat with a fresh twist — a battle royale-style experience focused on team-based hunts against deadly enemies and world bosses.

You can absolutely play Elden Ring: Nightreign even if you're new to the Soulsborne series. While it still carries the intense combat and haunting atmosphere that FromSoftware is known for, its shift toward team-based gameplay, streamlined mechanics, and accessible progression systems makes it surprisingly approachable for newcomers.

A brief summary of Elden Ring Nightreign

Nightreign is a PvE multiplayer action game set in a familiar yet different Lands Between. You drop into the map via spectral hawks alongside two teammates, picking one of four distinct characters — Wylder, Guardian, Duchess, or Recluse — each with unique gear and abilities. There's no complex stat scaling, so any character can wield any weapon, as long as you meet the level requirement. Additionally, weapons offer passive buffs even when unequipped, encouraging players to stock up.

Survive the ruins of the Lands Between with your squad in Nightreign (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

As night falls, a deadly rain closes in, forcing your team toward boss arenas. Win the fight, and the day returns, giving you time to loot, level up, and prepare for the next round. You’ll explore, fight enemies, collect loot, and aim to survive through multiple boss phases — each session feels like a self-contained adventure.

If you've been too intimidated to dive into the Souls genre, Elden Ring Nightreign is your chance. It keeps the signature dark fantasy elements and blends them with accessible team-focused fun.

With multiple characters to choose from, fast-paced movement, and co-op gameplay, Elden Ring Nightreign offers a fresh take on the punishing but rewarding gameplay the studio is known for.

