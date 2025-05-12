5 best beginner tips for Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet might look wild and weird at first, but it’s quite easy to get into, even if you’ve never played the first game. Right from the beginning, you’re guided by a helpful drone named EKO, who explains the basics and keeps things light with some fun commentary. Still, exploring strange planets, fighting odd creatures, and managing upgrades can be tricky without a little guidance.

If you're just getting started, these five beginner tips will make your journey smoother and help you enjoy the game without feeling lost.

5 beginner tips for Revenge of the Savage Planet

Start Farming Resources Early

Harvesting alien materials is key in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. || YouTube/@CodexJournal)

Carbon, Aluminum, and Silicon are key to upgrading gear and unlocking new tools. To gather them efficiently, unlock fast travel, teleport to various zones, clear creatures, or mine mineral veins, and move on. Repeating this cycle helps you stockpile resources quickly. You can even bounce between your base and farming spots to trigger respawns faster.

Capture One Creature From Each Species

Lasso alien creatures to research them and unlock gear and customization options (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. || YouTube/@CodexJournal)

Research is a big part of the game. Capturing alien creatures not only unlocks blueprints and gear upgrades, but also cosmetic rewards like outfit colors. Use the Proton Whip to lasso enemies after shooting their weak points. Bait helps separate one creature from a group, making it easier to capture. Plus, collecting all species opens up options for creating personal ranches and adds a fun layer to your adventure.

Use the High Ground in Combat

Gain height to get an advantage over swarming enemies (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. || YouTube/@CodexJournal)

Combat can get chaotic, especially when multiple creatures attack at once. However, most enemies can’t reach you if you’re on higher ground. Jump onto cliffs, rocks, or any high platform around the area to stay safe and take enemies down from above. Unlocking the charged shot early helps here as it breaks enemy shields and lets you clear threats faster with fewer shots.

Unlock Blueprints Through Challenges

Complete challenges early to access powerful gear and abilities in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. || YouTube/@CodexJournal)

After reaching the main hub on Stellaris Prime, check out the “Challenges” listed in your Journal under the Grinding for the Corner Office tab. These mini-objectives reward you with blueprints for new upgrades and abilities. Early challenges are simple, but they unlock gear that’s essential for later exploration. Make sure you unlock them early, as upgrades are Essential for Exploration.

Watch out for Hidden Paths

Watch for webs, cracks, and amber to uncover hidden loot behind destructible surfaces (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. || YouTube/@CodexJournal)

Each planet in Revenge of the Savage Planet hides plenty of secret areas filled with valuable loot. To find them, you should keep an eye out for odd things in the environment like giant spider webs, cracked surfaces, and tunnels sealed with amber. These spots usually lead to hidden upgrades or resources.

Once you unlock the Goo Injector, you can melt spider webs. For amber-covered paths, you’ll need gear that lets you collect and throw acid bombs. Cracked walls can be destroyed with explosive items or by luring explosive enemies near them. For breaking cracked surfaces beneath your feet, get the Stomp Booster upgrade, which allows you to jump and slam down to smash through. Also, check your map often — foggy areas you haven’t explored might be hiding secret paths just off the main route.

With these tips in mind, you’ll be better equipped to survive and thrive in the strange worlds of Revenge of the Savage Planet.

