5 games to try out if you loved playing The Precinct

The Precinct is a sandbox game that lets you race through the city, solve crimes, and beat up bad guys. If you enjoy all that, you may be itching for more chaos, chases, and cop drama. Whether it's the thrill of the high-speed pursuits, being a detective, or handling unpredictable open-world mayhem, there are many games that deliver a similar energy.

Ad

Here are five games worth checking out if you liked The Precinct.

5 games to play if you loved The Precinct

1) L.A. Noire

Interrogate suspects and solve crimes in a noir 1940s Los Angeles (Image via Rockstar Games)

L.A. Noire is an intense police investigation game. Set in 1940s Los Angeles, you step into the shoes of Cole Phelps, solving cases through clues and interrogating suspects using a facial animation tech that lets you read emotions.

Ad

Trending

This is the ideal pick if you like the detective angle in The Precinct. The game also includes car chases and shootouts, blending police drama with cinematic style. It’s slower-paced but with much deeper investigation mechanics.

Fans of The Precinct seeking a story-driven, slow-burn cop drama should give this a try.

2) American Fugitive

Experience chaos from the other side of the law in this 1980s-style action game (Image via Curve Games)

American Fugitive is made by the same devs as The Precinct (Fallen Tree Games). Here, you’re a man wrongly accused of murder, escaping prison to prove your innocence.

Ad

Set in a gritty 1980s-inspired town, the game gives you open-world freedom, destructible environments, and wild police chases from a top-down view. It’s largely similar to The Precinct with a criminal twist and tons of explosive freedom.

Explore this title if you want sandbox gameplay with the same energy, but from a criminal’s POV.

3) Teardown

Destroy everything in sight and pull off the perfect heist in a fully destructible voxel world (Image via Tuxedo Labs)

While Teardown isn’t about cops, it nails the destructive chaos that The Precinct fans love. It’s a heist game where nearly everything is destructible.

Ad

Every building and vehicle can be smashed, exploded, or broken apart for creative heist planning. If you trigger alarms, the police come for you, leading to some chaotic escapes. The physics-based gameplay rewards you for your creativity, making it the perfect alternative to The Precinct.

Try out the game if you like causing destruction and outsmarting cops in creative ways.

4) Crash Time 2

Take down criminals in high-speed Autobahn police chases (Image via Meridian4)

Crash Time 2 places you behind the wheel of German Autobahn police officers, with missions centered around car chases and roadside action.

Ad

The game offers destructible vehicle combat, takedown missions, and fast-paced action. If your favorite part of The Precinct was ramming bad guys off the road, this one delivers even more high-speed fun.

Try this title out if you didn't get enough of those cop car chases and city-wide pursuits.

5) Enforcer: Police Crime Action

Patrol and respond in this tactical simulation of small-town police life (Image via Excalibur Publishing)

Enforcer is a police simulator where you enforce the law in a town filled with random crimes and dangerous situations. This title is suitable for players who want a more tactical version of The Precinct.

Ad

The game follows a realistic and tactical approach. In it, you patrol a town, respond to crimes, arrest suspects, and carry out SWAT raids. It’s not as flashy as The Precinct, but it adds simulation depth with strategy, AI teamwork, and procedural missions.

If you want more grounded, serious police gameplay, this is a must-try.

Each game here has something you would have liked in The Precinct. Thus, while you wait for more updates or mods, any of these titles should keep you busy.

Ad

Also read: 5 best tips and tricks for The Precinct

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.