How to get Goldmask’s Armor Set in Elden Ring

Goldmask's Armor Set has good stats, regardless of how little it covers the player in Elden Ring.

The set doesn't leave much to the imagination as it contains just a mask, some rags over the shoulders, a waistwrap, and bracelets. It leaves the user's chest, arms, and legs exposed.

That doesn't make it useless, though. It provides plenty of damage negation and other resistances. If an Elden Ring player wants to wear this scandalous armor set, they need to complete the questline given by Brother Corhyn.

How to obtain Goldmask's Armor Set in Elden Ring

Goldmask's Armor Set can be obtained by following the Brother Corhyn quest in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The entirety of the armor is found in separate locations across the Lands Between. Players will need to venture out and finish up the Brother Corhyn questline and then find the Radiant Gold Mask elsewhere.

Here is how the majority of Goldmask's Armor Set can be found through Brother Corhyn's questline:

Speak to Brother Corhyn at Roundtable Hold and he will move locations

Find him again north of the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace in the Altus Plateau region

Head to Goldmask at the northern part of the broken bridge in the region

Go back to Brother Corhyn, speak to him again, and he will move to Goldmask's location

Obtain two Great Runes and reach Leyndell, Royal Capital

Goldmask and Brother Corhyn can now be found in the coliseum in the southwest corner of the capital city

Defeat Godfrey here and use the Law of Regression Incantation on the statue below Erdtree Sanctuary

Talk to Gorhyn once more and he will move with Goldmask to the Mountaintops of the Giants

Complete the Grumbling Farum Azula dungeon to gain access to Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Activate the Capital of Ash Site of Grace

From there, follow the cliffs below the coliseum to find Goldmask and loot the Mending Rune of Perfect Order from him

Reload the area by fast traveling away and going back to find the entire armor set except for the mask

After Goldmask's Rags, Gold Bracelets, and Gold Waistwrap have been acquired, Elden Ring players can focus on finishing Goldmask's Armor Set by getting their hands on the Radiant Gold Mask.

To do this, follow these steps:

Return to the broken bridge where Goldmask was first found in Altus Plateau

Move to the southern tip of the bridge rather than the northern portion was he was met

Drop down to the broken pieces beneath the bridge

Find the Radiant Golden Mask hidden there

Players can obtain the Radiant Golden Mask during the questline if they wish. It does not need to be completed first for the mask to appear under the bridge.

Once the entire Goldmask's Armor Set is complete, players will have a relatively lightweight attire that does well against all types of damage, with its best being Holy damage negation.

Edited by Srijan Sen