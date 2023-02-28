Much like its predecessor, The Forest, the latest survival-horror title from Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest, has a heavy emphasis on crafting and resource gathering.

Stranded on a remote island filled with hostile flesh-eating cannibals and bizarre creatures, your only way to ensure safety is to craft weapons as well as shelter as soon as possible.

Although the game allows you to craft a host of useful and necessary items to survive in the wilderness, you will be required to collect crafting materials to do so.

Fortunately, the island is teeming with resources that you can use to harvest crafting materials from. Crafting a shelter is one of the most important things that you will need to do in the early hours of Sons of the Forest.

From simple fences to walls for your makeshift living space, you will be crafting a lot of structures to make the island hospitable for you and your companions.

One of the most useful items that you will be using to craft your shelter in the game are the planks. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily craft a plank in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft planks used to build wooden structures in Sons of the Forest?

Although planks are one of, if not the most, useful crafting resources, the game does not specify or mention clearly how you can craft them in the first place.

Fortunately, crafting a plank in Sons of the Forest is a fairly straightforward process. The only tool you will need to get started with crafting the wooden planks is an axe, which you get access to fairly early in the game.

Once you gain access to your primary melee weapon, i.e., the axe, you are all set to start chopping down some trees, which you will need to use in order to craft planks in the game.

It should be noted that for crafting planks, you should target the big trees and not the small shrubs and plants, which will only net a few sticks. You will need to chop down medium-sized and tall trees that are abundant on the island.

Once you chop the trees, you will need to pick up the lumbar and take them to your makeshift shelter, where you will chop them in order to craft the planks. You need to position yourself lengthwise against the lumbar and cut along the red line visible on it.

Chopping the lumbar across the red line will split it into two equal halves and net you the planks that you need to build the necessary structures for your shelter.

Among the many essential activities that you will need to do in Sons of the Forest, chopping down trees and shubberies is easily the most crucial one.

The trees in the game are not only the source of wooden planks but also allow you to collect firewood (from the lumber of smaller trees), which is also necessary for surviving the cold and dark nights in the forest.

