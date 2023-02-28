How to obtain and use feathers in Sons of the Forest

Much like any other modern survival-horror game, crafting is one of the most crucial aspects of Sons of the Forest's gameplay loop.

Stuck on a remote island overflowing with flesh-eating cannibals and bizarre hostile creatures, your only means of survival will be to craft some weapons, tools, and a shelter to hunker down in before night falls.

In Sons of Forest, you will be able to craft everything, from rudimentary melee weapons to your own shelter for you and your companions. To get started with crafting, you will be required to collect crafting resources by exploring the forest.

While basic crafting resources, such as wood, are readily available, some materials, like feathers, will require you to work a little harder to acquire.

Although feathers are available in abundance on the island, you will need to know exactly where to look in order to find them. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily obtain feathers in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find feathers in Sons of the Forest?

It should come as no surprise to players that feathers can be obtained from birds that fly around and perch atop the trees in Sons of the Forest. However, the birds in the game are very skittish and will usually fly away whenever you try to approach them.

As such, the best way to collect feathers is by hunting the birds (seagulls) around the shoreline, which are an easy target and can be dispatched using a rudimentary bow or a spear.

It should be noted that if you kill a bird using your normal melee weapons, i.e., the axe, they will not drop feathers. As such, you would want to use the ranged weapons and tools at your disposal to kill them in order to obtain their feathers.

Killing birds with a spear yields you around 3 to 5 feathers. The feathers often float in the air after you kill a bird; thus, you should keep your eyes peeled while hunting them.

Alternatively, if you want an easy way to farm feathers in Sons of the Forest and don't want to go out and hunt seagulls around the shoreline, you can invest in building a "Birdhouse", which you can use to passively accumulate feathers over time.

Where to use feathers in Sons of the Forest?

As a crafting resource in the game, feathers are useful in crafting ammunition such as arrows and bone arrows.

These are very effective long-range offensive options to use in the early sections of Sons of the Forest. In addition to the arrows, feathers are also used to craft speed upgrades for your playable character.

Feathers are easily one of the most essential crafting resources in the game. They can be a little tedious to collect. However, it is well worth taking the time to accumulate these resources early in the game to get started with crafting arrows.

They can be used to hunt as well as keep yourself safe from the hostile creatures inhabiting the island.

Poll : 0 votes