How to obtain the Rope Gun and use it to make Ziplines in Sons of the Forest

You will need to locate and obtain a fair number of key items in Sons of the Forest to simplify exploration, with the Rope/Zipline Gun being an essential tool. The Zipline mechanic will open up parts of the map that were previously inaccessible, allowing you to reach places that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to explore.

However, finding the gun is easier said than done, and many are struggling to obtain this item.

Sons of the Forest is a very unforgiving experience, especially when unprepared. Under such circumstances, venturing into certain parts of the map blind is a recipe for disaster. Hence, today’s guide will go over how to obtain the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest and use it to create Ziplines for easier transport.

Obtain the Rope/Zipline gun in Sons of the Forest

To obtain the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest, make your way deep inside the cave, which will be marked on your GPS. The marker will point to a spot halfway between the mountains and the western coast of the island.

You can even use the community-made interactive map to have an easier time spotting the location. After making your way to the cave entrance, you must be adequately prepared as it teems with enemies who can get the better of you in moments.

As you make your way in:

Head to the left side when you spot the first large cavern, and then make your way up the ridge to a small split room. You will eventually reach two bodies, along with a monster wedged inside a narrow opening in the cavern itself.

You will then spot two time bombs placed beside one of the dead workers. You can pick it up and use it to kill the monster, allowing you to clear the path ahead.

There will be more enemies up ahead. Hence, adopting a stealthy approach is better than swinging in blind. You will then reach two forks in the path. For the first, stick to the left and head towards the tunnel with lumps of ore coating growing from its side. For the second, keep right, and you will notice a low-ceilinged stalactite area.

You will eventually reach the top of a cliff, where you will find a case on the ground to your left containing the Sons of the Forest Rope/Zipline gun.

Using the Rope/Zipline gun in Sons of the Forest

To use the Rope Gun for Ziplines, you must first equip it and then point it to a spot somewhere far away. Make sure the spot is much lower than your position.

Then you have to shoot the gun to where you want to go, followed by a spot above your head. Once the rope has been set, press “E” to zip down and then press it again to put the contraption back in your inventory.

