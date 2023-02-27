How to drop/place GPS trackers in Sons of the Forest

GPS trackers can be a boon sometimes in Sons of the Forest, especially when you feel lost on the secluded island filled with cannibals. Thankfully, with the help of technology, you can navigate and escape tricky situations.

The modern navigation tool can be handy in different ways as you explore the forest. Aside from its typical functions, the item can also be used as a beacon to mark a specific location. It’s quite easy to set up and use after you've followed the right process.

GPS trackers are a great addition to Sons of the Forest, which incorporates many elements from the first game. The new release feels somewhat similar to the one released in 2014, but with plenty of new perils and dangers. With the help of technology, you can take on many of the challenges the game throws at you. Let’s find out how.

Sons of the Forest lets you use GPS tracker in multiple ways

You will soon realize that GPS trackers in Sons of the Forest are not infinite, and you’ll need to make judicious use of them. These trackers can be found on the map and are marked with a purple symbol. There are three of them now, and you can use them for various purposes. One such activity is to mark a particular location.

This could be an area where you intend to return later to scout possible loot. Alternatively, it can be important to progress through the main story, as you don’t want to lose access to directions. You will have to learn how to put down the GPS tracker to activate its beaconing abilities. This can’t be done simply by laying it on the ground. Here's how to do so:

· You’ll need a stick, and the tracker has to be put on top of it to mark its location.

· Equip a stick from your inventory, and right-click on your mouse while holding it.

· Place it on the ground vertically.

· Select the GPS tracker from your crate.

· Put the tracker on top of the stick, and it will show the location.

You can also use it to mark areas that you want to avoid in the first place. The island is filled with different dangers, and it’s best to skip places infested with cannibals. Alternatively, you can visit them later when you have sufficient weaponry and power to kill.

Another great use of the tracker in Sons of the Forest is to hand it to Virginia. Unlike Kelvin, Virginia doesn’t have a tracker, which can be extremely useful throughout your journey. Also, handing her the tool isn’t difficult.

You’ll have to befriend her, allowing you access to her inventory. Giving her the tracker will make her visible on the map. This is an interesting use of the navigation tool, and you won’t have to search for her on the map. Overall, trackers are among the best tools in Sons of the Forest, and their flexibility is an added value.

