How to easily obtain and use the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

The Modern Axe is one of the most effective melee weapons in Sons of the Forest. With the ability to chop down trees with fewer strikes and deal more damage to enemies than with your fists, it's one of the first upgrades that players should obtain.

Developed by Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest, a direct sequel to The Forest, drops players on a remote island that's infested with mutant cannibals, with the objective of finding a missing billionaire.

How to get the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

The Modern Axe is one of three axes in Sons of the Forest, and is a much-needed upgrade over the Tactical Axe that you start off in the game with. After crash-landing on the cannibal-infested island, the in-game tutorial will show you how to use your inventory and the items in it.

As part of the tutorial, you unlock the Tactical Axe from your emergency package along with your GPS and add it to your inventory. Although the Tactical Axe is useful for chopping down trees and attacking mutant cannibals, it's a good idea to upgrade to the Modern Axe as soon as possible.

Where to find the Modern Axe

Being larger and slower than the Tactical Axe, the Modern Axe deals more damage, allowing you to chop down trees and take down mutant cannibals faster.

The Axe can be found at a campsite in the snowy area. Located in the northwest corner of the map and near a river, look for a cave icon with a purple point of interest nearby. Over here, you will find the campsite in question.

This campsite consists of three tents, and at the entrance of the middle tent, you will find a body with the Axe logged in his chest. Press (E) to pick it up and add it to your inventory. After that, you can press (I) to open up the inventory and equip it with the (Left Click) button.

How to equip and use the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

After acquiring the Modern Axe, it will be added to your inventory. Press (I) to open your inventory and navigate towards the left. Here, you'll find the Modern Axe and the Firefighter Axe, which you'll obtain later down the line.

Click on the Modern Axe with (Left Click) to equip it or alternatively add it to the backpack for quick access. During combat, you can hold the (I) key instead of just pressing it, letting you open up the backpack and quickly equip the Axe.

To cut down a tree using the axe, approach it and press the (Left Click) button when prompted. Although it's slightly slower than the Tactical Axe, it deals a lot more damage, chopping down trees with fewer strikes.

As for attacking mutant cannibals, it's as simple as clicking the (Left Click) button while aiming at the enemy. Considering that your ammo is limited, the majority of your Sons of the Forest gameplay will be dependent on melee weapons, and the Axe is quite a useful melee weapon as it's capable of taking down enemies with a few strikes.

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to The Forest and is currently available on Windows PC through Steam as an Early Access title. You can jump right in and check it out right now.

