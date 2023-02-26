How to locate and obtain the Katana in Sons of the Forest?

Be it Ghost of Tsushima or Cyberpunk 2077, Katana has become an iconic weapon across different media, including video games, and it is no exception in Sons of the Forest. This Japanese curved two-handed sword has achieved iconic status for its often minimalist look and association with fast melee combat.

While the Katana is not a two-handed weapon in Sons of the Forest, it is undoubtedly effective against mutant cannibals. Set on a remote island, the game is a direct sequel to The Forest (2014) and captures the survival horror open-world aspect of the title.

While the Japanese sword is helpful, finding it is an entirely different story. It requires players to find the maintenance key card, and then hunt down the shovel.

For that, players need to acquire a rebreather and a rope. Let's look at how and where to find the Katana and the maintenance key card.

How to get the Katana in Sons of the Forest

Katana is one of the most powerful melee weapons in Sons of the Forest. Capable of chopping off cannibals and dealing severe melee damage, this Japanese sword can be found deep in a bunker, southeast of the map, and requires the maintenance key to reach it.

How to get the maintenance key?

The maintenance key is one of the essential items in Sons of the forest. Aside from the Katana, you will also need the maintenance key card to find the Chainsaw and the VIP keycard.

The item is hidden in a bunker and you must dig to access the entrance. That said, you are required to get the shovel before going for the maintenance key card. After acquiring it, head to the point of interest, northwest of the snowy area.

It will be slightly above the map's center and marked with a green icon. The area will look like a setup for a survey with the point of interest indicating that you need to dig in. Digging the area with the shovel will reveal a hatch, giving you access to a basement where you will find the maintenance key card.

How to get the Katana

After acquiring the maintenance key card, head over to the island's southeast corner to find the bunker. The narrow entrance will be almost hidden between two massive boulders. Note that there are quite a few mutant cannibals inside, and you should have a good weapon like a Shotgun.

Enter the bunker and head down to level two using the maintenance key to open the locked doors. Here, you will find a series of corridors and rooms; there, look for the bedroom.

The blade (Image via Endnight Games)

You will find the weapon on the holder of the more oversized desk in the bedroom. Pick it up and equip it from the inventory. Aside from the Katana, you will also find the Putter weapon, Golden Armor, and Golden Mask in different parts of this bunker.

Sons of the Forest's early access was launched on Windows PC via Steam and has already garnered a massive player base. Players can jump right in and try it out right now.

