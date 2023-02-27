How to make trees regrow faster in Sons of the Forest

Wood is one of the most important resources you will need to obtain in Sons of the Forest. From building basic shelters to creating pikes and bonfires, it goes a long way in helping you survive longer in the title.

However, to obtain wood, you will be required to chop down trees in Endnight Games’ latest survival horror game. You will need to clear out forested areas and build your stronghold if you wish to have an easier time progressing through the narrative.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame Hey Everyone,

Sons Of The Forest is now available in Early Access on Steam! Hey Everyone, Sons Of The Forest is now available in Early Access on Steam!

The tree-chopping mechanic is also something that has led many to ask if they regrow as time passes in the game. Fortunately, trees do regrow in Sons of the Forest, although it takes considerable time.

However, there is a method by which you can speed up the process and have the chopped foliage grow faster on the map. This guide will go over how you can make trees grow faster in Sons of the Forest.

Making trees grow faster in Sons of the Forest

As mentioned, chopped trees grow back in Sons of the Forest, however, it does take a fair bit of time for it to happen. If you are collecting a fair amount of wood, you might have to venture further into the Forested area of the map to continue having a steady supply of this resource.

However, venturing further away from your stronghold will also make you vulnerable to enemy attacks. There are many that you will need to be wary of in the game: cannibals and the harsh environment are two of the harshest enemies to deal with.

Hence, the safest option would be to wait for the chopped trees around your camp to grow back. Fortunately, there is one way that you will be able to improve their regrowth rate in Sons of the Forest.

This can be done using a specific console command key. While it's an exploit, it’s something that the game and the developers will allow you to use in order to have an easier time when playing the title.

The console command key is “regrowmode.” Upon typing this in the in-game console prompt, you will be able to increase the chances of a tree stump growing back by 10%. However, for this to happen, you will need to sleep in the game. It is a great exploit to have as it will prevent you from venturing out too often to gather wood.

The tree-regrowth mechanic is reminiscent of how the feature worked in The Forest. In the game, the trees grow back from the new saplings around the tree you have chopped down.

However, make sure to leave the stump untouched when trying to acquire wood from trees. This is because if you do clear out the tree stumps in the game, the trees won’t grow back even if you have “regrowmode” exploit active.

Sons of the Forest is currently available on PC. The game's developers are yet to provide official information about its release on consoles.

Poll : 0 votes