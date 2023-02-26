Sons of the Forest beginners guide: How to survive the first couple of hours in the game

Sons of the Forest comes from the same developers who released one of the best survival games of all time in 2014. If you have played The Forest, you'll know exactly what to expect from the new survival-horror title. The first few hours you'll spend in the game will be crucial.

This will be your first interaction with the island where you've been sent to rescue a billionaire. Unfortunately, not only is this island remote in every sense of the word, but it's also infested with cannibals. While you can kill them later, the best thing to do is to avoid them until you become powerful enough.

Following the steps mentioned below, you can quickly master the basics of the game. This will enable you to master the more advanced mechanics and become efficient at survival.

Sons of the Forest allows you to take different routes for your survival on the island

Sons of the Forest begins in a cliched way as the chopper you're in crashes on the island. Not only do you have to survive, but you also complete your objective of finding the person in question. The first step of your playthrough begins at the very crash site.

Loot the crash site thoroughly, as there are plenty of things that you'll find lying around. Some can't even be crafted at all and are essential for survival. Don't spare anything you can find and carry; scout your surroundings properly to ensure nothing is left behind.

Learn to access and use your backpack. It serves as the inventory in Sons of the Forest. Learning to utilize it smoothly is important when you find yourself in dangerous situations later in the game.

Select a location for your first base. Without doing this, you won't be able to build a tent, which allows you to save your game. You can make your base in several positions, but a site beside the river is preferable. Having a steady source of fresh water helps you bypass many problems related to hunger and thirst. Once you have selected the site, craft your first tent and save the game.

Chopping down trees in the game can be tricky at first due to the implemented system. Hence, getting used to the new system is quite important, and start chopping them down with the axe. Wood is one of the most important resources in the game, hence starting with it will be a vital task.

Access the 3D printer as quickly as possible. It's found in a nearby cave and is perhaps the most important tool. It crafts certain items that are not only important but they can't be made without the 3D printer.

Start planning a fortified base. You will need protection from animals, the environment, and cannibals. The initial tent might be enough for the opening night but not for the long run. Hence, designing something formidable is very important.

Avoid any cannibals that you might witness. The chances of an encounter in the first two hours are less, but it's still possible. Hide and run away, as you can't take them on.

Last but not least, use Kelvin as much as possible. He can help you find many vital resources in Sons of the Forest. You can command him using the in-game notepad, and he can help find plenty of different things you can use.

This basic stuff will occupy the first few hours of your playthrough in Sons of the Forest. After that, there's much to explore, build, and survive as you explore the island's mysteries.

