How to carry drinking water in Sons of the Forest

Drinking water is an important aspect players must consider if they want to survive in Sons of the Forest. While the island has many water sources, not all are potable.

In the absence of abundant potable water sources, being able to carry drinking water is imperative. So how does one do it in Sons of the Forest?

Can you carry drinking water in Sons of the Forest?

Yes, you can carry drinking water in Sons of the Forest. To do this, you will have to craft a flask. You must find a hidden 3D printer on the island to do this.

Where to find a 3D printer in Sons of the Forest

There are three areas on the map where you will come across a 3D printer on the island. The map below shows you the approximate locations of the same. Here's what you need to do to craft the flask:

In the room with the 3D Printer, you should also come across some printer resin. Collect the resin and then approach the printer console. Interact with it and select the flask option from the menu. You will need about 100 ml of Resin to craft this flask. Set up the machine, wait for 15 seconds and your brand-new flask will be ready.

These are the three known locations of the 3D printers on the island (Image via mapgenie.io)

All you need to do with the flask is equip it and approach a river or stream. Interact with the body of water to fill the flask. You can drink water from this flask whenever the need arises. But what do you do if there's no source of fresh water near your base? Here's where the water collector comes into play in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft a Water Collector in Sons of the Forest

Between the two items mentioned, it's comparatively easier to craft a water collector. To do this, you will have to:

First, locate a sea turtle on the island. These usually spawn near the coast. You can find these creatures' approximate locations on the map below. After you have located a sea turtle, walk up to it and hit it with a melee weapon to knock the shell off its back. While acquiring the shell, ensure you aim for the larger sea turtles since small shells won't be very effective. Collect the shell and take it back to your base. Once here, place the shell in open areas.

Sea turtles can be found near the shores of the island (Image via mapgenie.io)

Whenever it rains, these shells will act as water collectors and store rainwater, which you can use later. You can refill your flask from these water collectors when necessary. You will also come across tortoises, but their shells cannot be used as water collectors for some reason.

Given that the title is still in its early-access stages, a future patch will probably let you use tortoise shells to make water collectors, but until then, the sea turtle shells will have to suffice.

