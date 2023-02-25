How to locate and obtain the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest?

The 3D printer is one of the most essential pieces of equipment in Sons of the Forest. It may not be able to print the most potent arsenal available in the game, but it can create survival equipment and ammo for a few weapons.

Sons of the Forest was one of the most awaited games of the year with its horror and immersive setting being similar to that of The Forest. It contains the same environmental settings as its prequel along with new creatures, equipment, elements of horror, and entirely new regions.

This article will guide users with the location and the process of obtaining a 3D printer in Sons of the Forest.

The 3D Printer can be found during the early game exploration in Sons of the Forest

The 3D printer can print most of the basic equipment such as masks, flasks, craftables for armor, and many more. There are some objects that only the 3D Printer is able to print and become impossible to obtain otherwise.

It may become a little difficult for players to locate if they do not know where to search. The steps below will help them locate the 3D Printer as early as the helicopter crashes in Sons of the Forest.

Grab the necessary equipment including GPS from the emergency kit. Locate the beacon point above the circular river stream. Locate the nearby cave on the left and head toward the cave. Enter the cave by squeezing through the narrow area and a safe house with a laptop and a 3D printer will be available.

Players can find different blueprints by exploring the forest, which can be used in the printer to print different objects and equipment. It will also be required to be refilled from time to time using the printer resin, which can be found in the safe room and around the map.

The printing process of each material will depend on the complexity of the craftable and will increase during the progression of the game when further complicated materials are introduced.

List of items to make using the 3D Printer

The following items can be crafted with the help of a 3D Printer during the early game:

Arrow (50 ml resin) - 15 seconds

Grappling Hook (100 ml resin) - 15 seconds

Flask (100 ml resin) - 15 seconds

Mask (150 ml resin) - 15 seconds

Tech Mesh (250 ml resin) - 10 seconds

Sled (1000 ml resin) - 20 seconds

Carrying a few arrows, a flask, a mask, and a grappling hook is recommended as it can protect players against threats, hunt animals, scare various enemies, and help reach some otherwise unreachable places.

Sons of the Forest is currently a Steam exclusive game and is only available to purchase and download on the Valve-owned platform as part of early access.

It can be expected to be released on consoles at a later date after the early access period is over.

