How to solve the Lake Cave Button Puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 and by extension, Resident Evil 4 Remake features a lot of puzzles that are integral to the presentation and gameplay of the long-running series. These can range from simple, one-off contraptions to large, complex multi-tiered devices that otherwise block story progression. One of the several new additions to the new game is the Lake in Chapter 4.

The location has multiple features, including a main puzzle involving symbols and pedestals.

Note: Spoilers for Resident Evil 4 Remake will follow, discretion is advised.

Solving the Lake Cave Button puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This particular puzzle set is divided into two parts and follows by selecting the correct set of three symbols to unlock the way forward in Chapter 4 of the campaign.

Players will need to look out for sets of markings drawn on the cave walls with some yellow paint. The two parts of the puzzle are detailed below:

1) Small Cave Shrine (North-East Door)

Players can refer to the following screenshot to get an approximate location of the region on the map:

The location of the small cave shrine (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Press the following symbols in any order to unlock the door:

A set of three waves parallel to each other horizontally.

An inverted “W” shaped bend.

A sign that resembles three helices merged at the center.

Refer to the following image below to get a clearer idea of the solution:

The solution to the first puzzle (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

2) Large Cave Shrine (South-West Door)

Players can refer to the screenshot below to get an approximate location on the map:

The location of the large cave shrine (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Next, press the following symbols in any order to unlock the path forward:

An inverted “W” similar to the previous solution, but with a protrusion facing below it.

A pair of broken signs opposite to each other.

Two separate symbols adjacent to each other - one resembles a bulb and the other a helix. Keep in mind that this symbol has two signs in the same horizontal plane.

Players can refer to the in-game screenshot below for a clearer picture of the solution:

The solution to the second puzzle (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

What is Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The latest from Capcom, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a modern take on the classic 2005 game Resident Evil 4. Created from the ground up in the RE Engine, it boasts vastly superior visuals and numerous gameplay enhancements, such as the addition of a parry system and modern controls that make it just as exciting to play as the original.

Players take control of Leon S. Kennedy, now a U.S. government agent sent to infiltrate a rural village in Spain and rescue the President’s daughter; however, things take a turn for the worse as it is revealed that the entire village is taken over by parasitic organisms, along with implications of a cult-like leader that threatens to take over the world.

