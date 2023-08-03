Best tips and tricks to become an evil overlord in Baldur's Gate 3

Some Baldur's Gate 3 players simply want to be evil. The freedom Larian Studios’ latest RPG gives you is unparalleled. When a game has 17,000 ending variations, it’s clear that the choices that you make matter. However, it’s unlikely that a player will accidentally wind up on the darker route. There’s something satisfying about reveling in these dark acts in a game, especially in a Dungeons & Dragons game.

Players don’t simply “start” evil, though. Though one path will likely be faster than a casual playthrough, players don’t begin the game as a villain. Baldur's Gate 3 is all about player choice, so here are some tips if you want to bask in the darker side of this role-playing game.

The easiest way to be evil in Baldur's Gate 3 is “Dark Urge”

The easiest way to begin your route to being evil in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to take the Dark Urge origin character. It’s a fully customizable character, allowing you to play any race and class that you want. That’s not what makes them such a sinister character, though.

Relish in the dark whispers, and commit unrestrained acts of villainy (Image via Larian Studios)

Dark Urge characters don’t necessarily have to be evil, though. They are bombarded with wicked thoughts and potentially sinister actions throughout the game. They also receive unique cutscenes, dialogue choices, and results for their actions, making it easier to be a villain. Some players may go this route to try and fight the urge for chaos if they want.

The Dark Urge also has Sceleritias Fel, which will urge the character to relish in sinister acts. It’s the most unique way to play Baldur's Gate 3 and will give you plenty of options to pick the most vile acts and carnage available in the game.

Other options to begin walking the evil path of Baldur's Gate 3

If you want to walk the evil path in Baldur's Gate 3, it’s possible without being the Dark Urge character. The great thing about Dungeons & Dragons is it’s all about the choices you make. There are plenty of decisions you can make that help you onto the darker route.

Villainous choices

Take Raphael (the cambion)’s side

Assist Aunt Ethel the Hag

Side with the Goblins

Break Alfira’s lute

Allow Kagha to kill the Tiefling Child

You’ll also want to have a variety of sinister allies. Astarion, Lae’zel, and Shadowheart are probably the closest to 'sinister party' members that you’re going to get. They may just be mean and selfish, but it’s a solid start.

Another particularly vile act you can commit is in the Underdark. Seek the god of Murder, Bhaal. You’ll be able to sacrifice one of your party members to them in one of the ultimate acts of villainy.

What's the harm in making a deal with the devil? (Image via Larian Studios)

Being a corrupt force of darkness in Baldur's Gate 3 is more than just making mean choices. Intimidate people, and use your power to get your way. Your way is the only way, so make sure people bow down to your superior strength.

Consequences are for heroes - you don’t waste your time with that sort of thing. As a wicked character, you only have time for your own whims and plans. Completely unrestrained, the world is yours to do as you see fit.

Baldur's Gate 3 allows players to play how they see fit, whether romancing wicked Minthara, or being a noble hero. That said, if you’re trying to be as evil as possible, the above tips are a good start.