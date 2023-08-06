How to kill Commander Zhalk in Baldur's Gate 3?

Similar to Larian Studios' previous titles, Baldur's Gate 3 comes packed with some really cool enemy and boss fights that test you and your party's combat prowess. The boss fights in particular are the real highlight of the game. And one such early-game boss in the Nautiloid tutorial section is Commander Zhalk. Despite being an early-game boss encounter, Commander Zhalk is easily one of the most powerful enemies you will face in Baldur's Gate 3.

The boss also uses a very powerful magic weapon - the Everburn Blade, which you can loot after defeating Zhalk. Killing Commander Zhalk is entirely optional, even the Mind Flayer that you interact with before starting the questline, asks you not to engage with the boss and only deal with the lesser minions of the archdemon.

However, if you want to get your hands on the powerful Everburn Blade early, you will have to defeat the boss. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Commander Zhalk in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to easily beat Commander Zhalk and obtain the Everburn Blade in Baldur's Gate 3?

Being one of the most powerful demons in Baldur's Gate 3, defeating Commander Zhalk is easier said than done. In fact, in most scenarios, you won't be able to make a dent in his ridiculously large healthpool on your own. However, with some help from the "friendly" Mind Flayer, you just might succeed against the demon.

Although the Mind Flayer does warn you against Zhalk, he does end up helping you in the fight, which, alongside your companions, you can use to your advantage. Here's how you can defeat Commander Zhalk in Baldur's Gate 3:

Make sure you free Shadownheart from the pod first, before you start the boss fight. We do not recommend going to fight the boss solo, especially during the early-game sections.

Although it's optional, having "Us the Intellect Devourer" on your side can also help you greatly against Commander Zhalk.

When you first reach the boss fight zone, Zhalk will not engage you directly. Instead, he will send his minions to do his bidding.

Make sure to not rush for the boss and take care of the minions first. Since having extra enemies on the field can complicate the boss fight.

While you defeat the minions, Zhalk will not attack you, as he will be busy fighting the Mind Flayer.

Once you are done defeating all the minions on the battlefield, make sure to send Shadowheart to the transponder console.

Defeating all his minions will enrage Zhalk and he will charge toward you. This is the time to use all your and your party's powerful ranged abilities to keep the boss engaged.

During this time, the Mind Flayer will also be attacking Zhalk, which will help chip away at the boss' healthbar.

Commander Zhalk is weak to non-magical weapons and elemental attacks, especially fire and lightning.

You get fifteen rounds, which should be enough to deal with Zhalk's defenses and defeat him.

Once you defeat Commander Zhalk, the Mind Flayer (if it's alive), will turn to you. However, you can simply skip fighting the tentacled monster if you choose to do so. We do recommend killing it for additional loot and experience.

After you are done dealing with the Mind Flayer, you can simply loot Zhalk's corpse to pick the Everburn, one of the most powerful weapons in Baldur's Gate 3.