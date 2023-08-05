How to deal non-lethal attacks and knock enemies out in Baldur’s Gate 3

While you can hack, slash, and vaporize your way through enemy hordes in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are moments when you will want to spare an opposing NPC and use non-lethal attacks instead. As an incredibly detailed and fleshed-out DnD game, the RPG might reward you with a new side quest, reward, or storyline if you are willing to spare some of the enemies in the game by not dealing a lethal blow.

While you are able to deal non-lethal attacks during combat, there are many in the community who are not entirely sure how they can go about doing it. BG3 does not hold your hands much, and you are often left to your own devices trying to figure out what else you can do in the game.

Hence if you are looking to take out some opponents without killing them, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over what you can do to deal non-lethal damage in the RPG.

Dealing non-lethal damage to knock enemies out in Baldur’s Gate 3

Non-lethal damage is used when you want to take the opponent out without killing them, Hence to pull this off in Baldur’s Gate 3, here is what you will be required to do:

When you are in combat with one or multiple enemies, you need to have a character in your party who uses melee weapons or fists in combat. You will be required to station them in combat in such a way that they are in striking range of the enemy that you want to take down in a non-lethal way.

Now make your way to the Passive submenu of the character, which is located to the bottom of your hub. There you will find the option to toggle non-lethal attacks when in combat.

When you toggle the option, your character or selected party member will perform an attack that will knock out the opponent. This will not deal any damage, but will instead take an enemy out without killing them.

The success rate for this to happen will depend on the opponent’s resistance, your character’s stats, as well as the difficulty setting that you are playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on.

Knocking enemies out (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

However, do keep in mind that if you have toggled non-lethal damage on, then the melee character will only perform non-lethal damage in combat, so make sure that you have toggled it off if you are looking to deal damage and kill the opponent.

Additionally, another disadvantage of using a non-lethal attack is that you will only be able to perform it in melee range. It is not possible to do it with spells, arrows, or anything else.