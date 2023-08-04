Baldur’s Gate 3 “Currently Syncing” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been facing a fair bit of performance issues on PC ever since its full-access launch. While the game not launching and frequently crashing is one of the biggest issues, the more annoying ones are with connectivity, with getting stuck at syncing saved files being one of the more common ones.

When trying to start the game from Steam, players seem to be getting stuck on the “currently syncing” process of the client. It’s one of the more annoying issues to deal with due to the fact that there are no permanent solutions for it.

However, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some temporary workarounds that you will be able to try to deal with the “Currently Syncing” error in the game.

What causes the “Currently Syncing” error in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The “Currently Syncing” error in Baldur’s Gate 3 usually occurs when the Steam Client cannot properly upload and download the save date from the game from the cloud.

This happens when there is an issue with the internet connection, or the Steam Client itself faces a bug that is not allowing it to sync the saved files on the cloud.

Additionally, it can also occur if there are some corrupt files in the installation directory.

Fixing the “Currently Syncing” error in Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that you can opt for when dealing with the “Currently Synching” error in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, here are a few temporary solutions that you can try out.

1) Check your internet connection

Your internet connection might be the one acting up and causing the error to occur on Steam. Hence, you can deal with it by restarting your modem, which will change the gateway, and you can try again.

If you are still facing issues with connectivity, you will need to contact the tour cable operator.

2) Check Steam server availability

Steam server issues might also be what is causing the “Currently Syncing” error in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will be able to check the condition of the Steam servers by making your way to their official website.

If the servers are down or facing an issue, then you will have to wait for them to go back up again to try.

3) Check File integrity

The saved files may not be syncing because there may be some corrupt files in the Baldur’s Gate 3 installation directory. You will be able to fix this by making your way to the Steam Library, right-clicking on the game, then Properties > Local Files Tab > Click Verify Integrity of Game Files.

This will automatically start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that are corrupted.

4) Disable anti-virus and Firewall

Windows Firewall and antivirus may be causing the synching issue. So you might want to disable them and try logging into the game again.

5) Re-install the game

While it might look like a rather drastic step, re-installing the game seems to have fixed the issue for many in the community. So if the above steps are not working out for you, then you might consider uninstalling and then re-installing the game from the Steam Client.