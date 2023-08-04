Baldur’s Gate 3 “Content Servers Unreachable” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been facing a fair bit of performance issues on PC ever since its release on the platform a day ago. While the game constantly crashing on your system is one thing to worry about, the RPG has also been facing connectivity problems where players encounter “Content Servers Unreachable” when trying to update the game.

However, there is, unfortunately, no permanent fix to this apart from a few temporary workarounds. It’s one of the most annoying bugs to deal with in the game, and there are a few things you can try to deal with it.

Hence today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how you can deal with the “Content Servers Unreachable” error in the RPG.

What causes the “Content Servers Unreachable” error in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The “Content Servers Unreachable” error in Baldur’s Gate 3 usually occurs when trying to install and update the game. This can occur due to issues with connectivity between your system and the server or as a Steam error.

Additionally, the presence of corrupted files in the installation directory as well as an active Antivirus might be the culprits as well.

Fixing the “Content Servers Unreachable” error in Baldur’s Gate 3

While the “Content Servers Unreachable” error in Baldur’s Gate 3 usually resolves itself, if it’s still persisting for you on your system, then here are a few fixes you can try out.

1) Restarting Steam

If the issue is being caused by the Steam Client, then the best way for you to deal with it will be to restart the launcher a couple of times till it solves it. You can close it completely by right-clicking it from the taskbar and then log back in.

While it may not look like much of a fix, many in the community have found success from it.

2) Launch Steam as an Admin

Running Steam as an Administrator might also fix the “Content Servers Unreachable” error. If the app is open, close it, right-click on it, and select “Run as Administrator.” This may also fix any PC crash issues that the RPG might be having on your system.

3) Checking your internet connection

Your internet connection might be at fault if you are still getting the “Content Servers Unreachable” in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hence, you might want to restart your Modem, which will change the gateway, and try again.

Check your connection in other multiplayer titles to see if you facing problems there as well. If the connectivity issue persists, then call your internet service provider.

4) Try changing your Steam download region

This is another solution that some have found results with. You can try changing your Steam download region by going to Settings > Downloads > Download Region. Select a different city and then restart Steam.

Now try updating Baldur’s Gate 3 again through the client.

5) Verify file integrity

If you have corrupt files in the installation directory, then the RPG will not be able to update itself. In order to fix this, you will need to make your way to the Steam library and right-click on the game. Then go to Properties > Local Files Tab > Click Verify Integrity of Game Files.

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the directory and replace the damaged ones.

6) Disable all Antivirus and Firewall

Antivirus and Firewall may be blocking your access to Baldur’s Gate 3. You will need to disable all third-party antivirus software by making way to their respective desktop apps.

For Windows antivirus, you must go to Windows Security settings > Under Virus & Threat Protection> Turn off Real-time Protection.

For Windows Firewall, you will need to go to Windows Security settings > Firewall & Network Protection > Turn off Windows Defender Firewall

7) Use a VPN

While using a VPN is not something that is heavily recommended, you can do it to try and fix the “Content Servers Unreachable” error in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can install and launch any VPN software you choose for this, and once the error goes and the game gets updated, you can stop VPN use.

8) Flushing your DNS

Flushing DNS every now and then will help you deal with a variety of connectivity issues with other games and applications.

To be able to flush your DNS in Windows, you will need to open the Command Prompt as Admin and then type in “ipconfig /flushdns” and hit enter.

For those on Mac, you must open Terminal and type “sudo dscacheutil -flushcache” and enter the admin password.