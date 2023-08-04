Baldur’s Gate 3 “access denied” error code 119120612: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially been released on PC. However, the full version of the title is not the only thing that the RPG dropped with, as error codes and performance issues seem to have also made their way in. Players seem to be facing error code 119120612 often, which is automatically causing the game to crash or preventing access to it.

What makes it one of the more annoying bugs to deal with is the fact that there is currently no permanent fix for the problem apart from a few temporary workarounds that the community has come up with.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the things you will need to do to deal with the 119120612 error code.

What causes the 119120612 access denied error code in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The 119120612 error code in Baldur’s Gate 3 usually occurs when your saved files for the game have become corrupt. This is usually caused by Steam Client or Windows Defender and is a very annoying bug.

It can also be caused when updating the game and downloading the latest version of the title. Something may have gone wrong in the installation process leading to the saved files getting corrupted.

Fixing the 119120612 access denied error code in Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes to the 119120612 error code in the game. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can try out.

1) Running the game as an administrator

It seems that running BG3 as an administrator seems to have fixed the problems for many. And you will be able to do it from the Steam client itself or the desktop. You will just need to right-click on the game and select “Run as Administrator.”

2) Make sure to delete the early access version of the game

The full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will not work if you still have the early access files in your system. Larian Studios themselves have suggested that to avoid bugs and other performance issues, players will need to uninstall the early access version of the title.

3) Check for file integrity

You can also check for file integrity through the Steam client. Right-clicking on the game and then selecting the scan and fix file options. This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may be damaged.

4) Re-install the game

While it might seem like a rather drastic step, re-installing BG3 on Steam is more than likely to fix most of the performance issues it is having.

5) Check server status

If you are still denied access to Baldur’s Gate 3, then it’s possible that the servers are facing a high surge of player entries. Hence, you might want to wait until the servers are stable before logging in.