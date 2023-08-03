Baldur's Gate 3 "can't save" error: Possible causes, how to fix, and more

After years of early access, Baldur's Gate 3 has finally gone live. The title arrives as one of the only RPGs in the market today with around 17,000 endings. Now, considering it's a single-player game, fans of the franchise will have a gala time trying to figure out all the possible conclusions. However, being unable to save the game can throw a spanner in the works.

Given that the game is so elaborate, it's important players are able to save their progress. However, the Baldur's Gate 3 "can't save" error is preventing them from preserving their progress.

How to fix the Baldur's Gate 3 "can't save" error

It's unclear why the Baldur's Gate 3 "can't save" error occurs in the game. Considering this title has just launched, it could be attributed to minor bugs. Or it could stem from the drive carrying the save files being completely out of space.

To solve this issue, here are a few steps that players can try and follow:

Check the drive where the save files are located. If the drive is out of space, consider removing some of the unnecessary files on that drive. If all files are important, store them somewhere online and make space for the save files.

Alternatively, you could try shutting the game down, logging out of the platform you're playing the game, wait for a couple of minutes and try it again.

If you're using some third-party software with the game, disable them momentarily or close them before trying to save the game again.

However, players need to note that it's impossible to save the game during a dialogue. This is done because of some specific engine restraints. But there's also a quick save feature that allows players to save their game by pressing just one button.

Does Baldur's Gate 3 have an autosave feature?

Yes, Baldur's Gate 3 also has an autosave feature. This feature is available from the beginning and cannot be disabled. The autosave feature ensures that players don't lose progress even if they don't save their game manually.

However, like most games in the market today, this autosave feature is also governed by a checkpoint system. While it's a wonderful feature to have, it does come with some limitations.

The aforementioned solutions should help players deal with the can't save error in the game. In case the aforementioned solutions don't work, they can quickly restart the game. This should reset any glitched system settings and should allow players to save their game once again.