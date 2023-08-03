Does Baldur's Gate 3 support cloud saves?

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated titles, with its release date being extremely close. The popular RPG will be released worldwide on PC on August 3, following a long period of early access. Developer Larian Studios has incorporated several important accessibility features to ease the playing grounds. One such innovation is the convenience of cloud saves, which will be readily available.

While Baldur's Gate 3 is primarily a single-player title, players will have the option to use multiplayer co-op. That's not all, as there will be native cloud saving which will be available from within the game. On top of that, there will also be Steam Cloud save support on PCs.

How to set up cloud save in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Steam Cloud support will be automatically uploaded on the servers when a player ends a session. However, an additional layer of support will be available using the Larian account. Once set up, a player's progress will be stored on a Larian server.

One can utilize cross-platform features after setting up a Larian Studios account. On September 6, Baldur's Gate 3 is scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 5. Reports also suggest an Xbox release could take place in 2024. Using the same Larian Studios account will allow players to transfer their progress to different platforms. This will ensure they won't have to make a fresh start when jumping from PC to consoles.

Baldur's Gate 3 PlayStation 5 release date

While PC players can start as early as today, August 3, their PlayStation 5 counterparts will have to wait until September 6. The game is currently available for pre-order. However, there will be no early access to any extent on the console. Hence, players will have to wait despite making an advanced purchase.

While the final price won't rise, those pre-ordering the base version will automatically get an upgraded Digital Deluxe Edition at full launch. This also applies to PC users, with the Digital Deluxe Edition containing additional exclusive items.

Baldur's Gate 3 is an epic saga that thrusts players into the Dungeons and Dragons universe. One can create their characters or pick someone from the Origin list. Then, other NPCs will join them, each with their own abilities and skills. Featuring crucial decision-making and character-building at every step, there's much for players to explore and enjoy.