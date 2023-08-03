Baldur's Gate 3 “Unable to claim Digital Deluxe upgrade” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out right now on PC via Steam. The massive DnD RPG had been in early access for a while now. To reward players for their patience, developer Larian Studios is allowing all early-access buyers to upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition at no extra cost. However, certain players have reported that this free DLC is missing from their Steam libraries.

Thankfully, this is not a major issue and it is very easy to fix. Here's everything players need to know about reclaiming the Digital Deluxe Edition for Baldur's Gate 3 on PC.

How to fix Baldur's Gate 3's free Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade not showing up for early access owners?

This issue seems to have popped up for players who began downloading the full release right away. The complete experience is a whopping 122 GB in size. As such, players will not be faulted for beelining straight to the Install button. However, the issue seems to have occured precisely to them.

In other words, the Digital Deluxe Edition DLC shows up as Paid under the download banner. Conversely, the "Manage My DLC" section on the right hand side of the Stema library page for the game is entirely empty when that should not be the case. This can be disappointing for players, but worry not as it is an easy fix. Here are the various steps they should try first.

1) Pause the game download

Since you may have begun downloading Baldur's Gate 3 right away, it is possible the DLC did not refresh for you in the library. As such, pausing the download and waiting for any changes could work. Check the Manage My DLC tab to see if there are any updates.

2) Reload or refresh the DLC page

Click on the DLC to visit its purchase page and try relaoding it. This may help in refreshing the purchase and reflecting it in your library.

3) Restart the Steam client

This was the fix that worked for me after the previous methods did not. Pause your Baldur's Gate 3 download, close the Steam client and ensure it is completely shut down fom the tray on your desktop. Then reboot Steam. This should hopefully add the DLC to the download.

4) Wait until Baldur's Gate 3 has been downloaded

if nothing else works, you have no choice but to wait until the game is completely downloaded to your storage drive. It has just launched on the platform, so such technical snags on Steam are not uncommon or unexpected.

Developer Larian Studios also has a good track record with helping out player issues. So if all else fails and this issue persists for a growing number of the community, then expect an official statement. Logically, all kinks should iron themselves out in the end if players are patient.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released on August 3, 2023 as a full release after a period of three year early access. The game is also headed to PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023.