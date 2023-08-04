Baldur’s Gate 3 “Won’t Launch/ Keeps crashing on PC” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is vast with its open-world design, not all players were able to start their journey in the Forgotten Realm, as the RPG is either failing to launch or keeps crashing on PC. It’s one of the more popular performance issues in the title right now, and many in the community are struggling to fix it. What makes this one of the annoying bugs is the fact that there is no permanent solution that you will be able to try out.

However, there are a few workarounds that seem to temporarily fix the problem for many. Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how you will be able to deal with the “Won’t Launch” and “Crashing on PC” issue in the RPG.

What causes the “Won’t Launch/ Keeps crashing on PC” error in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The “Won’t Launch/ Keeps crashing on PC” error in Baldur’s Gate 3 can occur in many ways with the most popular one being the screen going completely black upon start-up or getting error codes like 100, 119, or 120.

The crash usually occurs due to outdated graphics card drivers or if your system is not matching the recommended hardware requirements for the game. It can also be caused due to corrupt files in the installation directory.

Fixing the “Won’t Launch/ Keeps crashing on PC” error in Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you will be able to try out when dealing with the “Won’t Launch/ Keeps crashing on PC” error in BG 3, but here are some temporary workarounds:

1) Updating your graphics drivers

Updating your graphics drivers should be the first thing to do in order to deal with the crashing issue in the RPG. To do so, you will be required to either use the AMD or the Nvidia desktop app to search for the latest driver version and then install it.

Updating your PC graphics drivers will help you deal with performance issues on other titles as well.

2) Check System requirements

If the game is still crashing for you, then make sure that you have at least the minimum or the recommended system requirements for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Minimum Requirements:

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX 8350

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 150GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Notes: SSD required

Recommended requirements:

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5700 xt (8GB+ of VRAM)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 150GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Notes: SSD required

3) Verify file integrity

BG3 might be crashing on your system due to some corrupt files in the installation directory. To be able to deal with it, you will be required to verify all of your Baldur’s Gate 3 files. You will need to make your way to the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library, then properties, and then click on the “scan and fix” option.

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files on the installation directory and fix the ones that are corrupt.

4) Re-install the game

Re-installing the game is likely to not just fix the crashing problem on the PC but also deal with Access Denied error codes like 119120612. Hence, if the above solutions are not working, then you might want to re-install the title.

5) Run the game as an administrator

Right-clicking on the game from either Steam or Desktop and then choosing the “Run as Administrator” option will allow you to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in admin mode, which might likely solve the PC crashing issue as well.

6) Disable your antivirus

Your antivirus may be preventing the RPG from starting, hence, you might want to disable it before looking to start the title again.