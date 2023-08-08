Baldur's Gate 3 best Wyll build

In Baldur's Gate 3, companions play a vital role in shaping your journey. They can be crucial to your adventure, providing combat support and unique interactions. Companions can be respecced, eliminated, romanced, and used to hold intricate backgrounds. Among them, Wyll, known as the Blade of Frontiers, offers a unique experience as a Fiend Warlock.

He hides a dark secret beneath his strong persona. Empowered by a Demonic patron, his strength emanates from an enigmatic source. To unravel his mysteries and forge a strong friendship, you'll need to gain his favor.

Early encounters occur as he valiantly aids in protecting the Druid Grove from imminent threats. This guide will help you maximize his potential, crafting a formidable character that excels in ranged combat, debuffing enemies, and controlling the battlefield.

Wyll mechanics and features in Baldur's Gate 3

Class: Warlock (Fiend subclass)

Warlock (Fiend subclass) Race: Human (With +2 and +1 ability score of your choice)

Human (With +2 and +1 ability score of your choice) Background: Unknown

Unknown Weapon : Rapier

: Rapier Base Proficiencies: Arcana, History, Intimidation, Persuasion

Arcana, History, Intimidation, Persuasion Best Build: Warlock, Rapier Weapon

Warlock, Rapier Weapon Origin Character: Yes

Yes Romance: Yes

Yes Location: Act 1 of The Druid Grove: Removing the Parasite Quest

Act 1 of The Druid Grove: Removing the Parasite Quest Respec & Reroll: You can adjust class, subclass, ability score, and more.

You can adjust class, subclass, ability score, and more. Level Cap: Maximum level is 12.

Maximum level is 12. Multi-Class: Opportunity to multi-class.

Opportunity to multi-class. Cantrips: Eldritch Blast, Poison Spray

Eldritch Blast, Poison Spray Spells: Hex, Command, Scorching Ray, Misty Step, Fireball, Hunger of Hadar

Everything you need to know about Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3

Recruiting Wyll: A step-by-step guide

Follow the steps listed below to recruit this warrior in Baldur's Gate 3:

Head north to the Druid Grove area on your map after the prologue. Survive the Goblin Ambush when attempting to enter the Druid Grove. Inside the gate to the "Hollow" Cave city, find Wyll near children wearing red cloaks. Speak to Wyll, learn about his quest, and offer your help. Wyll will join your party; if it's full, he'll be available at your camp.

Recommended subclass

Choose the Fiend subclass for Wyll to become a powerful ranged attacker with fire damage and temporary hit points upon enemy kills. This subclass allows an aggressive spell caster approach without being gratuitously punishing.

Wyll level progression and abilities as a companion

Level 1 Select Fiend subclass, Eldritch Blast, Poison Spray, Hex, and Command Level 2 Acquire Eldritch Invocations - Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast Level 3 Learn Scorching Ray and Misty Step Level 4 Increase Charisma to 18 and add Mirror Image Level 5 Add Fireball for area damage Level 6 Obtain Hunger of Hadar for crowd control Level 7 Choose Blight for single-target damage Level 8 Increase Charisma to 20 Level 9 Include Wall of Fire for area control

Here is a detailed explanation of Wyll's level progression:

Level 1–3

At Level 1, select the Fiend subclass to access the Dark One's Blessing, which grants temporary hit points upon enemy kills. Choose Eldritch Blast and Poison Spray as your cantrips, and Hex and Command as your level 1 spells.

Focus on the Eldritch Blast and Hex combination for effective ranged damage and debuffs. At Level 2, acquire Eldritch Invocations: Agonizing Blast for enhanced Eldritch Blast damage and Repelling Blast for crowd control. Learn Scorching Ray and Misty Step spells at Level 3, boosting your damage output and mobility.

Level 4–5

Opt for an Ability Improvement, boosting Charisma to 18. Add the Mirror Image spell for survivability and choose Fireball as your level 3 spell, providing powerful area damage.

Level 6–7

Acquire Hunger of Hadar at Level 6, a versatile spell for crowd control and damage. Choose Blight at Level 7 for single-target damage. Consider the Book of Ancient Secrets Eldritch Invocation for versatile utility spells.

Level 8 - 9

Boost Charisma to 20 with an Ability Improvement at Level 8. Add Wall of Fire for area damage and control at Level 9.

Eldritch powers and Illithid abilities

Illithid abilities in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Unlock Illithid Powers to gain unique abilities, with Charm being essential for deflecting hostile attacks. Crowd control and maneuverability are provided by Repulsor. Shield of Thralls improves your defenses, while Freecast broadens your spellcasting options.

Unlock Illithid powers for these additional capabilities:

Charm: Redirect enemy attacks.

Redirect enemy attacks. Repulsor: Crowd control and maneuverability.

Crowd control and maneuverability. Shield of Thralls: Defensive option.

Defensive option. Freecast: Enhanced spellcasting flexibility.

Equipment and Gear

Wyll wielding his rapier in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Seek this gear and equipment for Wyll:

Rapier +1: Improved damage.

Improved damage. Absolute's Talisman: HP regeneration when low.

HP regeneration when low. Spidersilk Armour: Protective gear.

Along with this ensemble, utilize consumables like the Potion of Speed for additional actions and the Smokepowder Bomb for area damage.

Best consumables, potions, and items

Potion of Speed: Gain extra action, advantage, and speed boost.

Gain extra action, advantage, and speed boost. Smokepowder Bomb: Inflict area damage.

Inflict area damage. Greater Healing Potion: Self-healing.

Self-healing. Feather Fall Scroll: Immunity to falling damage.

Immunity to falling damage. Alchemist Fire: Throwable single-target damage.

Playstyle tips

These tips will simplify your journey in Baldur's Gate 3:

Combine Eldritch Blast and Hex for consistent ranged damage. Prioritize short rests for spell slot recovery. Maintain distance for a ranged advantage. Utilize crowd control spells strategically. Swiftly reposition with the Misty Step. Choose Illithid Powers wisely to suit your style.

Key takeaway

Wyll,­ the Fiend Warlock,­ offers a distinctive and formidable experience in Baldur's Gate 3.­ Players can fully unleash Wyll's potential as a Fiend Warlock by harnessing the power of Eldritch Blast,­ Hex,­ and his versatile spells to excel as a skilled ranged damage dealer.­

Embark on the journey through Baldur's Gate 3,­ where success depends on strategic prowess and unleashing Wyll's full potential.­ As you navigate challenges, his mysterious past and different abilities will leave an unforgettable impact.