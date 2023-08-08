Baldur's Gate 3 best Wyll build

In Baldur's Gate 3, companions play a vital role in shaping your journey. They can be crucial to your adventure, providing combat support and unique interactions. Companions can be respecced, eliminated, romanced, and used to hold intricate backgrounds. Among them, Wyll, known as the Blade of Frontiers, offers a unique experience as a Fiend Warlock.
He hides a dark secret beneath his strong persona. Empowered by a Demonic patron, his strength emanates from an enigmatic source. To unravel his mysteries and forge a strong friendship, you'll need to gain his favor.
Early encounters occur as he valiantly aids in protecting the Druid Grove from imminent threats. This guide will help you maximize his potential, crafting a formidable character that excels in ranged combat, debuffing enemies, and controlling the battlefield.
Wyll mechanics and features in Baldur's Gate 3
- Class: Warlock (Fiend subclass)
- Race: Human (With +2 and +1 ability score of your choice)
- Background: Unknown
- Weapon: Rapier
- Base Proficiencies: Arcana, History, Intimidation, Persuasion
- Best Build: Warlock, Rapier Weapon
- Origin Character: Yes
- Romance: Yes
- Location: Act 1 of The Druid Grove: Removing the Parasite Quest
- Respec & Reroll: You can adjust class, subclass, ability score, and more.
- Level Cap: Maximum level is 12.
- Multi-Class: Opportunity to multi-class.
- Cantrips: Eldritch Blast, Poison Spray
- Spells: Hex, Command, Scorching Ray, Misty Step, Fireball, Hunger of Hadar
Everything you need to know about Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3
Recruiting Wyll: A step-by-step guide
Follow the steps listed below to recruit this warrior in Baldur's Gate 3:
- Head north to the Druid Grove area on your map after the prologue.
- Survive the Goblin Ambush when attempting to enter the Druid Grove.
- Inside the gate to the "Hollow" Cave city, find Wyll near children wearing red cloaks.
- Speak to Wyll, learn about his quest, and offer your help.
- Wyll will join your party; if it's full, he'll be available at your camp.
Recommended subclass
Choose the Fiend subclass for Wyll to become a powerful ranged attacker with fire damage and temporary hit points upon enemy kills. This subclass allows an aggressive spell caster approach without being gratuitously punishing.
Wyll level progression and abilities as a companion
Here is a detailed explanation of Wyll's level progression:
Level 1–3
At Level 1, select the Fiend subclass to access the Dark One's Blessing, which grants temporary hit points upon enemy kills. Choose Eldritch Blast and Poison Spray as your cantrips, and Hex and Command as your level 1 spells.
Focus on the Eldritch Blast and Hex combination for effective ranged damage and debuffs. At Level 2, acquire Eldritch Invocations: Agonizing Blast for enhanced Eldritch Blast damage and Repelling Blast for crowd control. Learn Scorching Ray and Misty Step spells at Level 3, boosting your damage output and mobility.
Level 4–5
Opt for an Ability Improvement, boosting Charisma to 18. Add the Mirror Image spell for survivability and choose Fireball as your level 3 spell, providing powerful area damage.
Level 6–7
Acquire Hunger of Hadar at Level 6, a versatile spell for crowd control and damage. Choose Blight at Level 7 for single-target damage. Consider the Book of Ancient Secrets Eldritch Invocation for versatile utility spells.
Level 8 - 9
Boost Charisma to 20 with an Ability Improvement at Level 8. Add Wall of Fire for area damage and control at Level 9.
Eldritch powers and Illithid abilities
Illithid abilities in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)
Unlock Illithid Powers to gain unique abilities, with Charm being essential for deflecting hostile attacks. Crowd control and maneuverability are provided by Repulsor. Shield of Thralls improves your defenses, while Freecast broadens your spellcasting options.
Unlock Illithid powers for these additional capabilities:
- Charm: Redirect enemy attacks.
- Repulsor: Crowd control and maneuverability.
- Shield of Thralls: Defensive option.
- Freecast: Enhanced spellcasting flexibility.
Equipment and Gear
Seek this gear and equipment for Wyll:
- Rapier +1: Improved damage.
- Absolute's Talisman: HP regeneration when low.
- Spidersilk Armour: Protective gear.
Along with this ensemble, utilize consumables like the Potion of Speed for additional actions and the Smokepowder Bomb for area damage.
Best consumables, potions, and items
- Potion of Speed: Gain extra action, advantage, and speed boost.
- Smokepowder Bomb: Inflict area damage.
- Greater Healing Potion: Self-healing.
- Feather Fall Scroll: Immunity to falling damage.
- Alchemist Fire: Throwable single-target damage.
Playstyle tips
These tips will simplify your journey in Baldur's Gate 3:
- Combine Eldritch Blast and Hex for consistent ranged damage.
- Prioritize short rests for spell slot recovery.
- Maintain distance for a ranged advantage.
- Utilize crowd control spells strategically.
- Swiftly reposition with the Misty Step.
- Choose Illithid Powers wisely to suit your style.
Key takeaway
Wyll, the Fiend Warlock, offers a distinctive and formidable experience in Baldur's Gate 3. Players can fully unleash Wyll's potential as a Fiend Warlock by harnessing the power of Eldritch Blast, Hex, and his versatile spells to excel as a skilled ranged damage dealer.
Embark on the journey through Baldur's Gate 3, where success depends on strategic prowess and unleashing Wyll's full potential. As you navigate challenges, his mysterious past and different abilities will leave an unforgettable impact.