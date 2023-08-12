Top 3 Fighter builds for Baldur's Gate 3

There are a total of 12 classes in Baldur's Gate 3, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and abilities. One of the prominent ones is the Fighter, a more straightforward option when it comes to class. They are combat specialists who are most effective as front liners on the battlefield. Similar to the eleven other classes in the game, there are several ways to build your Fighter.

This article aims to look at the best builds for Fighters in Baldur's Gate 3.

What are the best Fighter builds in Baldur's Gate 3

3) Champion

Compared to the other two subclasses, the Champion does not provide you with unique maneuvers or the ability to cast magic. However, it is an extremely versatile class that enjoys benefits both inside and outside of combat. These are the subclass features the Champion has in Baldur's Gate 3:

Improved Critical Hit: The number you need to toll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack

Remarkable Athlete: Proficiency: You can add half of your Proficiency Bonus to any Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution Checks you are not Proficient in.

Remarkable Athlete: Jump: Your jump distance is increased by 3m.

Champions are less limited in the class options since their capabilities go beyond what they can do inside the battlefield. Feel free to choose whichever class you want to go for with this build.

Choose feats that complement your Improved Critical Hit subclass feature by improving your chances of landing criticals on enemies or attacking or dealing high damage. These feats can help you with that:

Great Weapon Master: Upon landing a Critical Hit or killing a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn. Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll Penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.)

Savage Attacker: When making weapon attacks, you roll your damage dice twice and use the highest result.

Martial Adept: You learn two maneuvers from the Battle Master subclass and gain a Superiority Die to fuel them. You regain expended Superiority Dice after a Short or Long Rest.

Weapon Master: You gain Proficiency with four weapons of your choice, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Like Battle Master, your choice of Fighting Style should be influenced by what you want from the fighter. You cannot go wrong by choosing from Defence, Duelling, or Archery. Since Battle Master provides the least amount of bonuses or perks to the Fighter, it ranks last among the builds for this class.

2) Battle Master

The Battle Master gains access to Superiority Dice. This new resource can be used to perform various moves that increase your effectiveness in combat. Initially, you can choose three different maneuvers out of fourteen options. You can learn more at later levels.

When choosing your race with the intention of building a Battle Master in Baldur's Gate 3, the following are your best options:

Half-Orc: Half-Orcs have relentless endurance, which means that in the event that their hit points are reduced to zero, they instead end up with one hit point as opposed to being downed.

Gold Dwarf: Gold Dwarves have proficiency with all types of axes and hammers. They also have Darkvision and an Advantage and Resistance against Poison damage. Finally, their hit point maximum increases by one each time you level up.

As for the feats that best complement this build, here are your options:

Great Weapon Master: When you land a Critical Hit or kill a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn. Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll Penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.)

Defensive Duelist: When attacked while wielding a Finesse Weapon you're Proficient with, you can use a reaction to add your Proficiency Bonus to your Armor Class, possibly causing the attack to miss.

Weapon Master: You gain Proficiency with four weapons of your choice, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by one, to a maximum of 20.

Savage Attacker: When making weapon attacks, you roll your damage dice twice and use the highest result.

The Fighting Style that best suits this build depends on what type of Battle Master you want to be in Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to focus on making ranged attacks, choose Archery. However, for a more melee-oriented build, Great Weapon Fighting is a fantastic choice.

While it's a great addition to the Fighter, it does not provide magic, which is why it falls short of the top spot.

1) Eldritch Knight

Initially, Fighters in Baldur's Gate 3 cannot use spells in and outside combat. This can be remedied by choosing Eldritch Knight as a subclass upon reaching the third level.

This lets them learn a few spells and cantrips from the Wizard Spell list as long as they belong to the Evocation and Abjuration school. Eldritch Knight is a great option for those who want to create a frontline combat specialist with magical abilities in Baldur's Gate 3.

These are the subclass features of the Eldritch Knight:

Weapon Bond: Your weapon cannot be disarmed from your hand. Throwing the weapon automatically returns it to you.

War Magic: When you cast a cantrip as an action, you can still make a weapon attack using a bonus action.

Eldritch Strike: When you hit a creature with a weapon attack, it has a Disadvantage on its next Saving Throw against a spell you cast before the end of your next turn.

Picking the right race also matters since they provide certain abilities or attributes that can complement your build. The following are the best race options when going for an Eldritch Knight in Baldur's Gate 3:

High Elf: High Elves have several weapon proficiencies that will greatly benefit your Fighter, but the best thing that this race can contribute to this build is that you can pick up an extra cantrip, giving you more options for spells.

Githyanki: This race has proficiency in light and medium armor and several weapon proficiencies. There is a reason why Lae'zel is a Githyanki Fighter.

Duergar Dwarf: Duergar Dwarves are proficient in hand axes, battleaxes, light hammers, and warhammers. They have Darkvision and an advantage on Saving Throws against poison, illusions, being charmed, and paralysis.

As you level up, you will also have the opportunity to choose feats that provide various bonuses. Here are the best feats for the Eldritch Knight:

War Caster: You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range.

Spell Sniper: You learn a cantrip and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.

Ritual Caster: You learn two ritual spells of your choice.

Elemental Adept: Your spells ignore Resistance to a damage type of your choice. When you cast spells of that type, you cannot roll a 1.

Lastly, you can choose one fighting style at the beginning when creating your character. The best fighting style for the Eldritch Knight is Defense which grants you a +1 to your Armor Class when wearing armor. Since this build imbues magic, you can use it in and out of combat.

These are the best builds for the Fighter in Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to play as a Rogue, check out its best builds here.