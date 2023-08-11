Top 3 Rogue builds for Baldur's Gate 3

There are plenty of different classes for you to choose in Baldur's Gate 3. The title further improves on this diversity by allowing you to choose different subclasses, differentiating the way that each class progresses and levels up as you go through the game. Aside from this, you can also choose different feats, spells, weapons, and items that further allow you to build a unique character.

One of the main classes that you can choose in Baldur's Gate 3 is the rogue. This class usually has a high dexterity and is made for players who want to approach the game with a stealth-oriented mindset.

Like all the other classes in the game, there are different ways for you to build your rogue as you level up. This article will look at the best Rogue builds that you can go for in the game.

What are the best Rogue builds in Baldur's Gate 3?

1) Arcane Trickster Rogue

Rogue is one of the few classes available in Baldur's Gate 3 that does not have innate spellcasting abilities. This can be changed by picking the Arcane Trickster subclass upon reaching level three and is great for those who want to play Rogue and also learn some magic along the way.

This subclass allows you to choose a few Cantrips and some spells for your Rogue, allowing you to use magical abilities to enhance your stealth. You can use Mage Hand to manipulate objects from afar or use Minor Illusion to distract enemies. You can also get a few offensive spells to bolster your combat abilities.

It is a given that your rogue will need high Dexterity, but the second stat that you need to focus on with this build in mind is your Intelligence. This stat matters for this build since it is the one you will use for spellcasting.

As such, picking High Elf as your race makes sense since they already have innate spellcasting abilities in Baldur's Gate 3 that also use Intelligence. Choosing it will allow you to fully lean into an arcane Rogue. Furthermore, the Elven race synergizes well with the other things that Rogues do, so it is a great choice regardless of your build in Baldur's Gate 3.

As you level up, you can choose to improve your intelligence further with an ASI increase or choose a feat like Magic Initiate or Ritual Caster to further strengthen your ability to use magic in Baldur's Gate 3.

2) Thief Rogue

A Rogue with high mobility allows you to easily cover great distances during combat, while also allowing you to reach more places during exploration. Building a Thief allows you to become more mobile and allows you to do more, which lets you capitalize on your added mobility.

While this subclass does not necessarily give you better movement speed in Baldur's Gate 3, it gives you resistance against fall damage through the subclass feature Second-Story Work. This means you can take shortcuts that you otherwise would not be able to use for fear of receiving fall damage. The other feature for this sub-class is Fast Hands, which gives you an extra bonus action.

This allows you to do more during your turn, which greatly compliments your better mobility. Being able to use two bonus actions in one turn allows you to be more creative and more helpful to your party if used correctly.

A Wood-Elf has higher movement speed and also has proficiency in stealth, which synergizes well with this build. Alternatively, a Lightfoot Halfling is also very stealthy, and they have a that allows you to reroll the dice should you roll a 1.

When it comes to feats to pick up when leveling, you can't go wrong with ones that increase your ability scores. Athlete and Resilient both provide ability score increase, while also giving you other bonuses. Alternatively, the Mobile feat significantly increases your mobility.

On the other hand, you can choose Tough, which increases your maximum hit points by 2 for every level you've gained. This addresses the tendency of Rogues to be squishy.

3) Assassin Rogue

As a Rogue, what really sets you apart from the other classes is your ability to deal massive burst damage through your sneak attack. This extra damage is triggered when you have an Advantage on your attack roll or when you have an ally that is in melee range of an enemy. Furthermore, you must be using a finesse or a ranged weapon.

The Assassin subclass allows you to further improve on the burst damage of a sneak attack. Due to how it is triggered, the best playstyle for this subclass is to remain hidden while allowing their allies to engage the enemies in combat. Once foes are distracted, you can jump in and deal massive and then hide again to do the same to the next one.

This subclass gives you an advantage against enemies that haven't taken their turn yet. Furthermore, attacks that are done against creatures that are surprised are guaranteed to be a critical hit.

A race that has stealth proficiency like the Elf and its variants are great since it synergizes well with the Rogue, while also providing various weapon proficiencies.

When it comes to feats, you have plenty of options. Savage Attacker can help guarantee that you will hit enemies. Mobile let's you get in and out of combat. Great Weapon Fighting gives you the chance to attack twice if you land a critical hit or kill an enemy. Sharpshooter increases your damage output with ranged attacks on top of what a sneak attack already provides.

These are the different Rogue builds in Baldur's Gate 3. One thing that is worth noting is that every single one of these will greatly benefit if you choose Stealth, Acrobatics, and Sleight of Hand among your skill proficiencies.

Also, make sure that you are wielding finesse weapons as these are your only real options to maximize the effects of your sneak attack in Baldur's Gate 3. If you're still unsure of which class to play as in Baldur's Gate 3, check out this class tier list.