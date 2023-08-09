What are Ritual Spells in Baldur's Gate 3, and how can you learn them?

Spellcasting is one of the most important aspects of Baldur's Gate 3. Spells can deal damage to enemies or protect your allies during combat. They can also be used outside of combat to influence the way that you interact with the in-game world. There are many things to learn and plenty more to take note of when it comes to using spells in the title.

Certain classes can learn and use spells at will, provided that they have the spell slots to use them. Spell slots are a limited resource, so you will need to be careful with how you use them.

However, there are certain ways for you to cast spells in Baldur's Gate 3 without expending valuable spell slots. This can be done through the use of Ritual Spellcasting.

Exploring Ritual Spells and Ritual Spellcasting

Spells are an important aspect both in combat and in exploration (Image via Larian Studios)

There are a lot of different spells for you to use in Baldur's Gate 3. Each one has a certain minimum level requirement before you can use it, as well as certain qualities or attributes.

Some of the options in the game have an attribute that tags them as Ritual spells. An example is Longstrider, which is normally marked as a level-one Transmutation spell. This means that casting it would typically cost you a level one spell slot if it is cast within combat. However, since it is tagged as a Ritual spell, you can cast it outside of combat, and it will not cost you a single spell slot.

This caveat applies to any other spell that has the Ritual tag under it. Basically, what this means is that casting any of these spells will not deplete your spell slots when used outside of combat.

In other words, if you are simply exploring, you can go ahead and use Longstrider for free on every single one of your party members as long as you have already learned the spell and have it prepared in one of your spell slots.

Learning Ritual Spells in Baldur's Gate 3

Druids like Halsin have innate spellcasting abilities (Image via Larian Studios)

You can pick up Ritual spells in Baldur's Gate 3 in the same way that you learn any other spell. You can pick them up at the beginning during character creation as long as the spell is available for your chosen class, such as Speak with Animals for Druids, Bards, Rangers, and certain subclasses.

Another way that you can pick them up is when your character is prompted to learn new spells during a level-up. However, there is a feat that will allow you to learn two Ritual spells even if they are not normally available for your chosen class.

The feat is called Ritual Caster, and it basically gives you two free Ritual Spells regardless of your chosen class. You can choose from the following spells when you pick this feat:

Speak with Dead

Find Familiar

Longstrider

Enchance Leap

Disguise Self

Speak with Animals

Do take note that there are a total of nine Ritual spells in Baldur's Gate 3, and the three that you cannot learn with this feat are Detect Thoughts, Feather Fall, and Silence.

This is pretty much all you need to know about Ritual Spells in Baldur's Gate 3. Being able to cast certain spells for free outside of combat will definitely benefit you. Do not hesitate to place these spells in your prepared spell list, especially if you are a Druid who can access all the spells available to their class.

Aside from Ritual Spells, Cantrips can also be cast at will without expending spell slots. Learn all about them in this guide.