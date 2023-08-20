Best heavy armor sets in Baldur's Gate 3

Armor is an important element in Baldur's Gate 3 as it provides protection against most types of damage. It has different classifications in the game, each with its own characteristics. Light armor provides less protection but is better for characters with high dexterity, while heavier ones provide the most protection while imposing disadvantage on stealth checks.

Equipping your front liners with heavy armor can be more beneficial since they are more likely to face attacks. There are several heavy armors in the game, and the best ones are listed below.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Blackguard's Plate and four other heavy armors that are the best in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Helldusk Armor

This heavy armor has an Armor Class of 21, which is the highest in Baldur's Gate 3. Its wearer automatically gains Proficiency in it and will also take three fewer points of damage regardless of its source.

The Helldusk Armor also has several effects. Should the character pass a Saving Throw from a spell, the caster will be inflicted with the Burning status for three turns. The wearer is resistant to fire damage and cannot be burned. The armor also grants the level 3 Transmutation spell Fly.

2) Cerebral Citadel Armor

This rare heavy armor has an AC of 18 and grants immunity against becoming Frightened. It has a feature called Illithid Protection which gives a +1 to Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws if the person wearing it has a mindflayer tadpole; since your party is already infected with these pesky tadpoles, why not go ahead and benefit from it.

A heavy armor like this is perfect for providing better protection for Karlach since her lowest stats are the ones that are boosted when wearing the Cerebral Citadel Armor. You can also give it to a character who already excels in these stats and make them even better.

3) Adamantine Splint Armor

When a hostile creature in Baldur's Gate 3 strikes a party member wearing the Adamantine Splint Armor, they will receive the Reeling status for three turns. This means that all their attack rolls will have a -1 penalty. Furthermore, its wearer cannot be hit with critical attacks.

Also, this heavy armor will reduce all incoming damage by two points and has a high AC of 18. It is perfect against enemies who focus on physical attacks and have crits that stack. It might impose disadvantage on Stealth rolls, but who needs Stealth when you're this well-protected.

4) Blackguard's Plate

The Blackguard's plate is a very rare armor that has an AC of 19. Any party member wearing it will have all incoming damage reduced by one point if they even get past its high Armor Class.

Aside from those properties, this heavy armor also grants the wearer an Advantage on all Wisdom Saving Throws. This works perfectly for frontline warriors in Baldur's Gate 3, as they typically have a low Wisdom score.

5) Reaper's Embrace

This is another piece of heavy armor in Baldur's Gate 3 that is very rare and has an Armor Class of 19. It is capable of reducing all damage received by two points and possesses an active ability called Reaper's Rigidity.

When activated, Reaper's Rigidity prevents the character using it from being moved against their will by spells or actions. However, they will have a disadvantage on Dexterity Saving Throws apart from Stealth Checks.

These are the best heavy armor in Baldur's Gate 3 that you can use for yourself or your party. If you want to check out other types of powerful gear in the game, check out this list of legendary weapons.