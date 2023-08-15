10 most powerful multiclass combinations in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3's character creation system is a massive customization ground where you can design your character to be anything you want it to be. Players particularly fancy this aspect of the game as Week 1 stats reveal that they have spent a combined time of 88 years just on character creation. From race, class, and background to hair color and freckles, you can handpick just about anything.

Baldur's Gate 3 elevates its customization game by allowing players to mix and match character classes. You can further combine the 12 original classes to create even greater builds. However, by doing so, you lose your access to higher-level spells and abilities. If this is something you are fine with, here are the 10 best multiclass combinations you can choose from.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Baldur's Gate 3: 10 best multiclass combinations

1) Fighter/Warlock

Fighter/Warlock allows you to unleash triple attacks in Baldur's Gate 3(Image via Larian Studios)

Creating a multiclass character with this Baldur's Gate 3 build allows you to perform triple attacks even without Haste or Action Surge. This is made possible through the Extra Attack passive of Fighter and the Deepened Pact of Warlocks, which stack together.

As a Warlock, you also gain access to the Eldrick Blast cantrip and the Pact of the Blade Warlock, which allows your weapon to scale with Charisma. Aside from the fact that your Warlock spells get stronger with higher Charisma, this is also extremely beneficial for Fighters because Charisma-based builds make them deal more damage.

2) Sorcerer/Cleric

If you're into spellcasting and massive AoE damage, Storm Sorcerer plus Tempest Cleric is the way to go. The premise is pretty simple: you use your ability to create water as a Tempest Cleric to amplify the lightning damage of your Storm Sorcery skills.

In Baldur's Gate 3, you deal double lightning damage to wet units. Although there are other sources of water you can use in the game, such as items and consumables, having your own consistent water supply in your kit allows you to execute your combo frequently.

3) Sorcerer/Warlock

This build focuses heavily on Sorcerer spells but makes use of a few of Warlock's abilities to create more spell slot counts that can reset after Short rests instead of Long rests.

For this build, you may want to start with Sorcerer and then two levels of Warlock to acquire Eldritch Blast and Agonizing Blast. Allot your remaining levels for Sorcerer spells, making a 10:2 level split for both classes.

4) Barbarian and Druid

The Barbarian-Druid combo allows for a super tanky character in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The Barbarian and Moon Druid multiclass combination creates a tanky beast that can endure just about anything on the battlefield. To achieve that insane durability, you use the Barbarian Rage while in Wild Shape form. By doing this, you double your hitpoints and reduce incoming Physical damage by 50%, making you super tanky.

The best part is you are still gaining damage buff from the Barbarian Rage while being unkillable in combats. Ideally, you would want an 8:4 split, with eight levels going to Druid and four to Barbarian.

5) Ranger/Rogue

If you fancy quick battles where you can potentially eliminate your enemy on your first strike, the Gloom Stalker Ranger/Assassin Rogue is the multiclass choice for you.

Gloom Stalker has abilities that offer powerful buffs early in the battle, and the Level 3 Dread Ambusher grants you an extra attack on your first turn. This complements well with the Assassin Rogue's ability to take out enemies using critical stealth attacks. Its Death Strike ability can also instantly eliminate surprised enemies that failed a save.

You would want to invest in three to four Rogue skills early in the game and then allot the remaining for your Gloom Stalker Ranger.

6) Paladin/Warlock

Similar to the Fighter/Warlock combo, the Warlock's Pact of the Blade facilitates the scaling of melee weapon damage using Charisma, which allows for seamless Paladin spellcasting (which already hinges on a high Charisma score).

In Baldur's Gate 3, Paladins' abilities contribute additional damage through Divine Smite, enabling the expenditure of spell slots to provide bonus radiant damage upon successful hits.

Additionally, Paladins acquire Aura of Protection at Level 6, enhancing saving throws for both themselves and nearby allies based on their Charisma modifier.

7) Monk/Fighter

This multiclass combination in Baldur's Gate 3 harnesses the power of the Tavern Brawler feat to create a brawler with remarkable Strength. While Tavern Brawler typically grants a bonus action grapple following an unarmed strike, its interaction with Monks is a little bit different.

For Monks, when executing unarmed attacks or employing monk weapons, Tavern Brawler adds their Strength modifier twice to both the attack and damage rolls. This results in a substantial enhancement, where a flurry of blows with 20 Strength would yield a noteworthy +10 damage to each strike.

Moreover, the feat grants a +1 increase to either Strength or Constitution, allowing for a quicker progression to 20 Strength for optimal damage potential.

8) Bard/Paladin

This multiclassing approach complements Paladin's versatility. It preserves your burst damage potential while simultaneously imbuing the Paladin with an expanded toolkit of party-wide utility.

The College of Swords Bard subclass empowers melee prowess through Blade Flourishes, ushering in a diverse range of options that extend beyond smiting. Moreover, Bardic Inspiration lends itself to buffing allies and providing support in various capacities.

Bard also introduces a number of spell slots, which not only fuels the potential for Divine Smites but also introduces versatility in the form of healing, buffs, and control spells. You also gain an extra attack at level 6 which, when put together with Improved Divine Smite, contributes to a sustained and reliable damage output.

9) Monk/Cleric

Monk/Cleric multiclass allows for solid offense and defense powers in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Central to this synergy is the role of the Cleric, strategically positioned to engage enemies at the battle's frontlines. The Life domain provides an invaluable font of continuous healing which ensures your survivability in combat.

Complementing this, the Monk side assumes the role of a solid defense while still amplifying your offensive capabilities. Ideally, you would want to build up to three levels for Monks and then use the remaining levels for Clerics to unlock the Divine Intervention.

10) Barbarian/Bard

Bard/Barbarians are great at offense and utility in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

By combining the ferocity of the Barbarian's raging might with the versatile support and spellcasting finesse of the Bard, you get a powerful character that is both great in offense and utility.

The Barbarian's strong frontline presence fueled by primal rage establishes a fearless foundation for a solid combat experience, while Bard's spellcasting prowess supports the party with vital buffs.

This collaboration in Baldur's Gate 3 enhances both offense and defense, with the Barbarian's aggressive approach balanced by the Bard's strategic interventions.