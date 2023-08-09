5 best Cleric Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3’s Cleric has a wealth of useful Cantrips they can cast throughout their adventure. Sadly, none of these spells can heal you or your allies, but that doesn’t take away from how useful they can be. As Cantrips can be cast an infinite number of times in this game, having unlimited access to healing spells could take away some of the game’s challenges.

Many of the Cleric Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3 are for support and defensive purposes. For that reason, I’ve picked a selection of those you should consider keeping on hand. One spell almost got picked, and that’s Shillelagh. Since it’s restricted to Nature Domain Clerics, it didn’t quite make the cut.

What are the best Cleric Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3?

5) Thaumaturgy

The Cleric is a defensive and supportive class in Baldur's Gate 3. That means you’ll want to constantly have abilities on tap to help yourself and allies in a pinch. Thaumaturgy is available to Clerics and the Zariel Tiefling. That makes it a bit uncommon to see, but it’s incredibly useful.

When you cast this on yourself, you gain Advantage on Intimidation and Performance Skill Checks. There will be plenty of times when this is going to be invaluable.

4) Light

Comment by u/Aonar_Faileas from discussion Light in BaldursGate3

Occasionally, you’ll be delving into the darkness in Baldur's Gate 3. That means you’ll want access to torches, or perhaps more magical means of lighting the darkness. Light is going to be a must-have if you lack abilities like Darkvision.

Until you take a Long Rest, you can infuse an object with light. That means wherever it goes, the user will have a way to see where they are going. While the powerful Cleric class isn’t the only class with access to this spell, it’s nonetheless going to be useful in the darkest of places.

3) Guidance

While Thaumaturgy is just for you, Guidance is for your allies. You’re going to need to use Ability Checks throughout Baldur's Gate 3, so why not have a little boost? This spell gives an ally a 1d4 bonus to their Ability Checks for 10 turns.

However, it requires a Concentration check and is done in Melee Range, so keep both in mind. However, the notion that you can give your friends just a bit of help in a tight situation is important.

2) Resistance

Being a Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3 is all about helping your friends. Having good skill checks is great, but what’s really important is having strong Saving Throws. This spell can be cast on yourself or an ally, to improve exactly that.

For 10 turns, you can add an additional 1d4 to saving throws, which is incredibly potent. That extra 1-4 points on a die roll could mean the difference between being charmed or resisting a dangerous effect mid-battle.

1) Sacred Flame

While the other spells on this list are defensive/support spells, I wanted to include at least one combat spell. You won’t always be buffing or healing friends, as sometimes you need to dish out some pain in Baldur's Gate 3.

Simple and effective, it blasts a target with a bolt of radiance that deals 1d8 damage. However, your opponents cannot dodge it - it doesn’t require an attack roll. However, they do get a Dexterity saving throw. No matter how tough an opponent is, they can be seared by righteous flame. It's one of the most useful spells in the game.

There are other useful cantrips you can cast as a Cleric, but these are among the best in Baldur's Gate 3. You can read more about the classes here to see which one is right for you.