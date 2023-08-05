How to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3?

Some Baldur's Gate 3 players want to multiclass and have one character that can do several things. That’s not uncommon, but there are some things gamers ought to know about committing to this gameplay style. You will almost certainly notice that your ability to deal damage will decrease since you are flexing into other classes for specific abilities. This won’t always be the case, but some combinations aren’t as strong as a single-class character.

Thankfully, it’s much easier to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3 than in Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition. While players didn’t have access to it in the Early Access builds, it can be done now. Here’s what you need to know.

How to easily multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3?

In Dungeons & Dragons, players must have at least 13 in the primary stat of a class they’re going to multiclass into. That’s not the case in Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to add the class to your character, you can add it to your character in this game. The only restriction is that it cannot be done on the easiest difficulty - but there's a mod that changes that.

How to add another class

Click the level up button

Click the top-right button “Add Class”

Select the class you wish to multiclass into

Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't restrict players when it comes to this feature (Image via Larian Studios)

All that said, unlike Dungeons & Dragons, you have a much lower character level cap. Baldur’s Gate level cap is 12, after all. That means you can easily start weakening your character by tacking more and more low-level classes onto them. All character classes are available to be multiclassed into.

While there are no minimum stat requirements or alignment requirements for this system in Baldur's Gate 3, you should take the time to make sure the classes synergize well together. A very popular combination, for example, is Sorcerer+Paladin. Both classes utilize Charisma as a primary stat, which works quite well together.

You can set up some truly powerful builds by combining classes (Image via Larian Studios)

Players should also be aware that you do not level classes together. If you’re a level 3 Barbarian and take a level of Fighter, you must pick which class levels up next in Baldur's Gate 3. It’s dangerous for spellcasters to multiclass for that reason - you can fall behind on spell slots/learned spells.

You also still receive the HP your base class would receive on level up, so you may want to consider putting whatever class has the highest HP first. You also do not automatically receive all your secondary classes’ proficiencies, so that’s another danger of the process.

The only requirement, other than not being on the easiest difficulty, is to hit level 2 (Image via Larian Studios)

Other than that, players are free to use the system however they’d like, to combine whatever classes they see fit in the game. There are plenty of great combinations you can choose, such as the ones below.

Rogue/Monk

Rogue/Ranger

Wizard/Cleric

Sorcerer/Bard

Barbarian/Druid

Barbarian/Paladin

Paladin/Sorcerer

Baldur's Gate 3 is open to letting players multiclass into whatever they desire, but players should definitely beware that they don’t accidentally weaken themselves by adding too much to one character. You can read our class tier list here.