Top 3 Warlock builds for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is a game that lets you play your way. The decisions you make will affect the story's outcome and the lives of the nonplayer characters around you. This means that careful consideration is needed if you want to achieve a specific outcome during one of your playthroughs. One of the most important decisions you are going to make will take place even before the game starts, and that is the class you will go with.

You select your class during the game's character creation. There are a total of 12 classes for you to choose from in Baldur's Gate 3, and each class is further divided into several subclasses. The class you choose will have an impact on how you approach the game due to their various playstyles.

One of the classes you can choose is the Warlock. Just like all the other classes, you can build your Warlock to your liking. In this article, we will look into the best Warlock builds in the game.

What are the best Warlock builds in Baldur's Gate 3

3) Pact of the Tome

Upon reaching the third level in Baldur's Gate 3, you can choose a Pact Boon that will truly define your playstyle as a Warlock. One of the available Pacts is the Pact of the Tome. Choosing this Pact Boon will grant you a book called the Book of Shadows.

This book gives you the ability to cast Guidance, Vicious Mockery, and Thorn Whip. While Guidance is a solid utility spell, you may have already picked this up for one of your other party members elsewhere.

Warlocks are notorious for having a lack of spell slots. If you aim for a build that gives you a few extra spells, then this is the pact you should go for. You should definitely look into choosing a race, a subclass, and feats that will serve the same purpose.

This build ranks last since it is not quite as exciting and does not provide the same kind of bonuses that the other Tiefling pact builds offer in Baldur's Gate 3.

2) Pact of The Chain

You can only bring four party members anytime in Baldur's Gate 3. This is usually enough to get the job done, but sometimes you need an extra hand to help you, especially during a tough combat encounter. If you feel like you might need an extra hand every now and then, Pact of The Chain might be the one for you.

This level three pact grants you a familiar that can perform some tasks on behalf of your party. The familiar can take on the form of an animal, an imp, or a quasit, but the form you choose at the beginning does not have to be its final form since you can change it anytime. Upon reaching the fifth level, your familiar gets the ability to attack twice instead of just once. This is especially useful during encounters where you might find that your party is outnumbered.

Aside from this, familiars can also interact with objects, so they are not one-dimensional. You can also use them as a scout if you are unsure of what is ahead, so a familiar can certainly be a big help to your party. Summoning a familiar that offers extra assistance to your party during combat is useful and exciting, which is why this build ranks second among the possible Warlock pacts in Baldur's Gate 3.

1) Pact of the Blade

Warlocks are not the best class for direct combat in Baldur's Gate 3. They lack the martial prowess of other combat-oriented classes, and they also lack the spell slots to become versatile in battle. They do have access to Eldritch Blast, a very powerful Cantrip. This is the Warlock's go-to for dealing damage and usually suffices. However, some players might find that constantly casting Eldritch Blast on every enemy becomes boring after some time.

This is where Pact of the Blade comes in. Upon reaching the third level with your Warlock, you can either bond with a weapon that you already have or you can go with the more exciting option - summon a magical melee weapon that will appear in your hand. The weapons you can summon can be a rapier, a Warhammer, a greatsword, a battleaxe, a trident, or a glaive. The stat used to determine your efficiency with this weapon also becomes Charisma, which is definitely the stat you should invest in when playing as a Warlock.

This means that you become a better combatant since you are no longer relying on your strength or dexterity to swing your weapon around. Furthermore, upon reaching level five, you gain an extra attack with your pact weapon. This build allows you to choose any feat that increases your efficiency with the weapon of your choice.

Pact of the Blade is definitely your best choice for a Warlock build in Baldur's Gate 3 since it makes you incredibly powerful in combat. Choosing this build will also allow you to focus on building up your Charisma stat, which will let you do better in roles that require persuasion, deception, intimidation, or performance outside of combat.

If you want to choose the Warlock in Baldur's Gate 3 but are unsure what name you should give your character, check out this list and maybe you'll find one to your liking or draw inspiration from it and be able to come up with your own.