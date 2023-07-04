Crunchyroll announces new original anime season for Black Butler at Anime Expo 2023

A new season of the popular dark fantasy series, Black Butler, has been announced at the Anime Expo 2023, which is all set to arrive on 2024, much to the excitement of the fandom. The series will be making a comeback after almost a decade; the last season, Black Butler: Book of Circus, was concluded in September 2014. The first season had premiered in 2008, followed by Black Butler II in 2010. Two anime films have also hit the screen in the last decade.

The series is adapted from the ongoing manga of the same name by Yana Toboso, which began serializing from September 16, 2006, in Square Enix's Monthly GFantasy magazine and currently consists of 32 tankobon volumes. The English translated version of the manga is licensed for publication overseas by Yen Press.

All you need to know about the new season of Black Butler, set to arrive in 2024

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Black Butler New Season Officially Announced for 2024 on Crunchyroll!



(Animation Production: CloverWorks)



More:

【Official Teaser】Black Butler New Season Officially Announced for 2024 on Crunchyroll!(Animation Production: CloverWorks)More: kuroshitsuji.tv/sp/

The anime panel of Crunchyroll at this year’s Anime Expo 2023 officially announced the return of the Black Butler anime with a brand-new season, which is being produced by Aniplex. Accompanying the announcement, a teaser trailer along with a visual poster was also unveiled by Crunchyroll.

As clarified by the creators, the upcoming season shall not be a remake, but will be adapting new content from the manga. The upcoming installment will be arriving in 2024, and much like the previous seasons, will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave Black Butler Season 4 has been announced for 2024 at Anime Expo... Black Butler Season 4 has been announced for 2024 at Anime Expo... https://t.co/DxuL1dSAc2

So far, the voice cast of only Sakamoto Maaya as Ciel Phantomhive and Daisuke Ono as Sebastian Michaelis has been confirmed, who will be reprising their roles from the previous seasons. Important staff and crew members have also been revealed, and several of them have worked on the previous seasons as well.

The new season is produced at CloverWorks animation studio under the direction of Kenjirō Okada. Hiroyuki Yoshino, who had written the script for Book of Circus, is at the helm of series composition for the upcoming season. Yumi Shimizu, who had previously served as the episode animation director and key animator in the Black Butler 2008 anime, will now be taking over the character design. The music will be composed by Ryo Kawasaki.

cerine 🪷 @xxhalsteadxx ANYWAY EVERYONE PLEASE WATCH/READ (please read) BLACK BUTLER PLEASE I CANT THINK RIGHT NOW BUT IT’S AMAZING AND THE ART IS GORGEOUS AND WE HAVE ANGST PLEASE ANYWAY EVERYONE PLEASE WATCH/READ (please read) BLACK BUTLER PLEASE I CANT THINK RIGHT NOW BUT IT’S AMAZING AND THE ART IS GORGEOUS AND WE HAVE ANGST PLEASE https://t.co/dHiKM3pDPc

Here is how the series is introduced in the official website of Crunchyroll:

"Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil."

All the previous seasons of Black Butler are available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

