Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo suffers a major injury while trying to destroy Sukuna’s trump card

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 was expected to show Gojo’s prowess against Mahoraga and the spoilers leaked today did not disappoint. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, September 3, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 40.

In the previous chapter, Gojo perceived that Mahoraga has learned to adapt to Red as well. Sukuna fused Nue and Totality to summon a new Shikigami “Merged Beast Agito.” In a Battle of three against one, Gojo had no choice but to use his trump card against Mahoraga, the Unlimited Hollow.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 spoilers show Gojo losing an arm as his battle against Sukuna enters the final climax

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 12.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 begins with Yuta finally snapping and wanting to join the battle, but Kashimo and Hakari stop him, saying that since Yuta is the next in line to fight, he should get ready for that. Yuta counters that since Sukuna can't use his Domain Expansion, he can use Rika to help Gojo. Yuji supports it.

Maki reminds Kashimo not to forget his role, which is essential to the backup plan that they have. Yuta believes that if he can interfere now, the backup sont be needed at all. Given that Sukuna can't use everything in his power at the moment, and Gojo is still at his best, this is their ideal scenario.

But Hakari thinks that Sukuna still has a trump card up his sleeves and he might use it if someone meddles in his fight. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 returns to the fight, where Gojo evades the Shikigamis’ attack and hits Agito with Black Flash. However, the Chimera heals the wound in seconds.

Gojo realizes that Nue, one of the Shikigami that make up Agito, has inherited the abilities of Orochi, Madoka, and “Koshou (Mourn Tiger)”. This last Shikigami has never been mentioned in the series and might be Megumi’s final shadow. Gojo plans to destroy Agito first, since if it heals Sukuna he might be in trouble.

Sukuna, on the other hand, plans to keep Gojo from using Hollow: Purple. Even in his peak condition, he had trouble fending off a 120% Purple attack. Now that he is injured, even a 100% Hollow would be fatal for him. He then urges Mahoraga to hurry up, reminding the Shikigami that he is under Sukuna’s command, not Megumi’s.

Mahoraga’s wheel turns and he cuts off Gojo’s right arm at the elbow. Shoko panics that since Gojo’s healing power is fairly low, this damage might be long-lasting. Sukuna kicks Gojo towards Agito, but the sorcerer is unfazed and punches Agito with his left arm, calling it unworthy to be here in the first place.

He uses Maximum Output: Blue to completely destroy Agito while Mahoraga protects Sukuna from it. Gojo’s arm is not yet healed as of the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234. The Narration then describes that when 41 seconds pass after this attack, Gojo’s Hollow: Purple will destroy Shinjuku.

According to the spoilers, there will be no break next week. The editor’s note says that the battle has entered the climax.

