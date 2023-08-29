Undead Murder Farce anime PV reveals new cast, opening sequence, and more

Tuesday, August 29, 2023, saw the Undead Murder Farce anime release a promotional video alongside cast information, a new key visual, and more information for the upcoming third part. The promotional video features the new opening theme sequence for the third part, but unfortunately, it does not have any English subtitles.

The Undead Murder Farce anime’s third part will have over a dozen new cast members, in addition to several more cast members who were previously announced. The third part is set to start in the series’ ninth episode, which will be released in Japan and internationally on Crunchyroll this coming Wednesday, August 30.

The Undead Murder Farce anime series is a television adaptation of author Yugo Aosaki’s original novel, which was later adapted into a manga. The series initially premiered in Japan and on Crunchyroll internationally in July and has since been a massive hit from the Summer 2023 season despite being an initial sleeper.

Undead Murder Farce anime set to introduce new characters and more in the ninth episode

As mentioned above, both new and previously announced cast members are set to appear in the upcoming third part of the Undead Murder Farce anime. Previously announced cast includes Tomoyo Kurosawa as Aya Rindo, Taku Yashiro as Tsugari Shinuchi, Makoto Koichi as Shizuku Hasei, Tomokazu Sugita as Aleister Crowley, Reina Kondo as Carmilla, Itaru Yamamoto as Victor, Maaya Uchida as Nora, Yumiri Hanamori as Vera, and Saima Nakano as Kaya.

The newly announced cast includes over a dozen additions, which were highlighted in a new key visual for the series’ third part. Character name romanizations are not yet final, but fans should see them finalized in the upcoming episode on Wednesday. The additional, newly announced cast includes:

Ayaka Asai as Alice Rapidshot

So Nozawa as Kyle Chaintail

Anna Nagase as Louise

Aki Nagao as Rosa

Emiri Suyama as Yutte

Hitomi Nabatame as Alma

Takaki Otomari as Gunther

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dennis

Kazuki Ura as Falk

Seiichiro Yamashita as Bernt

Takuya Nakashima as Bjorn

Sayuri Sadaoka as Old Lady Regi

Mamoru Hatakeyama is directing the series at Lapin Track studios. Noboru Takagi is handling the composition, while Noriko Itou is designing the characters based on original designs by Iwamoto05.

Naho Kozono is both a sub-character designer and the chief animation director for the series. Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the music, and Kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director. Additional staff includes:

Art Directors Teru Sekiguchi and Riku Sato

Compositing Director of Photography Tomoyuki Shiokawa

Color Key Artist Chiho Nakamura

3D Director Tomohiko Kan

Editor Rie Matsubara

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

