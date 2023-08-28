Undead Murder Farce episode 9: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 9 will be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the last episode, viewers witnessed the ongoing struggle between Tsugaru, Lupin, and the Royce agent to obtain the Penultimate Diamond. Meanwhile, Moriarty's troupe seemed to have the upper hand until the very end of the episode. However, it was finally revealed that Tsugaru had managed to outsmart them. In Undead Murder Farce episode 9, Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku will be seen embarking on a new adventure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Werewolves might show up in the upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 9

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 9

Sherlock, Tsugaru, Shizuku, and others (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

This anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015. Undead Murder Farce episode 9 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 8

Tsugaru (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the previous episode, Lupin and Tsugaru formed an alliance to take down the formidable Royce agent, known for hunting monsters. While Tsugaru kept him occupied, Lupin launched a surprise attack.

Meanwhile, Fatima faced a challenge as she struggled to anticipate the Phantom of the Opera's attacks as he made absolutely no sound. Elsewhere, Shizuku found herself incapacitated by the venom in Carmilla's blood.

The episode then focused on Sherlock and Watson, who were unable to gain an upper hand against Aleister. They had exhausted their ammunition, and so Sherlock was ready to use baritsu.

At this point, Moriarty and Victor entered the scene. Moriarty was forming an organization of monsters and hybrids, inspired by his apprentice Jack the Ripper's desire to become a human-monster hybrid.

Jack the Ripper (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

Moriarty had his eyes set on enhancing humans by giving them the combined abilities of an oni and an immortal to make them stronger. Jack's body was not only transplanted with an oni's and an immortal's cells but also with those of a vampire. Next, Moriarty was looking forward to injecting werewolf cells into Jack's body and thus needed the Penultimate Night.

Meanwhile, Jack defeated both Royce agents, forcing Lupin and the Phantom to retreat, as they could not match him in strength. Tsugaru, however, refused to back down and continued the fight.

Despite Jack's advantage due to his improved body, Tsugaru held his ground. But after recovering the Penultimate Night, Jack left without finishing him off.

Later, Aya and the others regrouped at Phileas Fogg's mansion. Tsugaru revealed a clever move he had made, cutting the bottom of Jack's coat pocket to steal the black diamond.

Next, Aya revealed, by reading the inscription within the diamond under a lamplight, that the werewolves are in the Forest of Fangs.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 9?

Aya (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 9, Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku may venture into the Forest of Fangs, so viewers can expect to see the trio encounter some werewolves. It would be interesting to see whether Sherlock and Watson accompany them, given that the renowned detective is Moriarty's archenemy and has pledged to tear down Moriarty's new organization, Banquet.

