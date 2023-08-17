Undead Murder Farce episode 8: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the last episode, Sherlock and Lupin went head to head in a battle of brains, with the latter emerging victorious. But then he got outsmarted by Aya and her ridiculous trap. In the meantime, Moriarty showed up with his gang of oddballs, hunting for the black diamond. The question arises whether Moriarty can acquire the diamond in Undead Murder Farce episode 8 and what use he will make of it.

Undead Murder Farce episode 8 to show whether Moriarty acquires the Penultimate Night

Release date and Time of Undead Murder Farce Episode 8

Tsugaru and Aya (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

The anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which Kodansha published since 2015. Undead Murder Farce episode 8 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce Episode 7

Arsene Lupin with the Penultimate Night (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the previous episode, Royce's agent Fatima unlocked the basement chamber door, preventing the place from getting flooded. However, the safe containing the Penultimate Night was missing.

Sherlock soon exposed Detective Ganimard as the disguised Arsene Lupin. Sherlock disclosed that he had already removed the black diamond, placing it in Watson's coat, rendering the Phantom of the Opera's efforts to acquire it meaningless.

Surprisingly, Lupin revealed that he was aware of the whole ordeal and that the diamond was in his possession. Then a smoke bomb burst in the room, and he escaped.

The episode then showed Tsugaru recounting the famous story of Ishikawa Goemon's cohorts stealing all the cauldrons in Edo to save him from being boiled alive. So, to catch the thieves, one man decided to hide within his cauldron.

Taking inspiration from this tale, Aya hid within the safe, ultimately catching Lupin and the Phantom by surprise just when they believed they had escaped.

Tsugaru versus Lupin versus Royce agent (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

Tsugaru, Shizuku, and the other Royce agent arrived at that moment. This led to a fight between Tsugaru, Lupin, and the Royce agent as they all tried to gain possession of the diamond.

The Phantom of the Opera had fled the scene the moment he had perceived the imminent danger. Unfortunately, he ran into Fatima, who shot him down with her crossbow.

Meanwhile, Moriarty and his troupe, consisting of individuals like Victor Frankenstein, Carmilla, Aleister Crowley, and Jack the Ripper, attacked those defending Phileas Fogg's mansion. Sherlock Holmes, Watson, and Aya encountered Aleister. On the other hand, Shizuku confronted Carmilla. An all-out fight is about to begin within the Fogg mansion.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce Episode 8?

Moriarty (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 8, viewers can expect many fights in Phileas Fogg's mansion. This encompasses battles, including the three-way confrontation between Tsugaru, the Royce agent, and Lupin; Shizuku's fight against Carmilla; and Sherlock, Watson, and Aya versus Aleister.

Other characters, such as Jack, Victor, and Moriarty, whose whereabouts are unknown. Given Moriarty's interest is in the diamond, he will most likely go after Lupin. Viewers may finally see the black diamond's mysterious power in Undead Murder Farce episode 8.

